Kluber 'in a good spot' at Rangers camp

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers right-hander Corey Kluber threw in the bullpen on Saturday, his second such session since Spring Training officially began for pitchers and catchers. There were plenty of Rangers officials and members of the media there to watch. Kluber should command much attention this spring as the two-time

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers right-hander Corey Kluber threw in the bullpen on Saturday, his second such session since Spring Training officially began for pitchers and catchers.

There were plenty of Rangers officials and members of the media there to watch. Kluber should command much attention this spring as the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner is coming back from the injuries and delivery issues that ruined his 2020 season.

“I don’t know if I can put a timeline on it, but you throw so many pitches and go through your delivery so many times, you know when it’s right and when it’s not,” Kluber said. “From that aspect, I feel good where I am at.”

Kluber is healthy again after being limited to seven starts last season for Cleveland with a fractured right forearm and a strained left oblique. But health was not the only issue.

Kluber was 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA seven starts before Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson’s line drive fractured the forearm. Kluber was fighting his mechanics and delivery before the injury, and the time off allowed him to review what was going wrong.

The prevailing theory in Rangers camp is that the time off may have helped in a couple ways.

“When I was battling through some stuff and trying to stay out there and pitch, things have a tendency to go awry,” Kluber said. “You are trying to compete and help the team win, and you develop bad habits. I think sitting down, analyzing that stuff and figuring out how to correct some of those issues … I feel like I’m in a good spot and closer to where I would like to be.”

Corey Kluber getting some work in on a Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/tcVAPtxZWb — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) February 15, 2020

There is another factor to consider. Kluber threw 1,091 1/3 innings over a five-year period from 2014-18, the second most in the Major Leagues. He threw another 45 1/3 in the postseason from '16-18, when the Indians won three straight AL Central titles. That’s a heavy load for any pitcher -- and it's why getting last summer off may have some physical benefits.

“I don’t want to say it’s difficult,” Kluber said. “That’s obviously the goal: to make it to the postseason and do it year after year. The work you do in the offseason and between starts is to prepare you for that. Every pitcher wants to take on that workload. Everybody’s human, you make adjustments and try to listen to your body.”

There is still much work to do this spring. Pitching coach Julio Rangel said Kluber is still trying to get “everything in sync.” The next step will be a live batting-practice session on Tuesday, and Kluber will likely have 2-3 sessions facing hitters before pitching in a game.

“When the intensity gets turned on, then we’ll see where his stuff is at,” Rangel said. “But he’s trending in the right direction to where he was 2-3 years ago.”

Kluber, who was acquired from the Indians in December for outfielder Delino DeShields and pitcher Emmanuel Clase, is making an impression in other ways.

“Impressive to say the least,” manager Chris Woodward said. “Saw him in the weight room going through a little bit of a workout, just seeing the intensity and the focus he has. I saw his bullpen [session], just his attention to detail. He’s open to everything, he wants information, he’s all-in.

“He told me he’s a got a lot to prove this year, which for a guy who has won two Cy Youngs and was arguably one of the best, if not the best pitcher in the game for a while -- saying he’s got a lot to prove is eye-opening. But he does, he feels he has a lot to prove to the game. He wants to prove [that he's] one of the best.”