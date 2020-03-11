Crowd restrictions to impact Mariners' schedule

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced restrictions on large group events in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties in a press conference on Wednesday, raising the issue of what to do about the Mariners’ opening series vs. the Rangers on March 26-29. The ban on gatherings is effective immediately

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced restrictions on large group events in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties in a press conference on Wednesday, raising the issue of what to do about the Mariners’ opening series vs. the Rangers on March 26-29.

The ban on gatherings is effective immediately and in place through March, but it is "highly likely to be extended."

The move was made as Washington state officials work to control the Coronavirus outbreak in the Seattle area. It means that all major sports events, concerts and cultural gatherings in the Seattle area will be cancelled for the time being as health officials look to limit the spread of the virus, which has resulted in 24 confirmed deaths and more than 250 diagnosed cases in Washington state as of Wednesday morning.

The Mariners issued a statement following Gov. Inslee's announcement:

"Following Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement this morning that he is banning large group events through March, the Seattle Mariners are working with the Major League Baseball Office of the Commissioner on alternative plans for our games that were scheduled for the end of March at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

"While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration.

"We will provide more information about our plans for the games as it becomes available.

"Season ticket members, suite holders and group buyers will automatically receive a credit for tickets to unplayed games," the Mariners said in their statement. "The credit will be applied by March 19 and may be used to purchase tickets for any other 2020 regular-season home game.

"Single-game ticket holders who purchased tickets directly through the Seattle Mariners will be automatically refunded to the credit card, debit card, gift card or other method of payment used to make your purchase. Additional details will be communicated directly to purchasers via email by March 14."

The question now is what to do about the season-opening four-game series, as well as a following three-game set against the Twins from March 30-April 1. The Mariners then head out on a seven-day road trip before their next homestand begins on April 9.

One reported possibility would be for the Rangers and Mariners to remain in Arizona after Seattle's final Cactus League game on March 24 and play the Rangers series in the Phoenix area, most likely at the Mariners’ Spring Training facility in Peoria. Both the Rangers and Mariners are already in Arizona, though the Rangers are scheduled to break camp on March 21 and head back to Arlington to play a pair of exhibition games to open their new Globe Life Field on March 23-24 before flying to Seattle. The Rangers issued a statement saying that they will be working with MLB and the Mariners on alternate plans for the scheduling of those games.

The Twins train in Florida and will open their regular season in Oakland with a four-game series from March 26-30 before being scheduled to play the Mariners in Seattle.

