Andy Green joins Cubs as bench coach

The Chicago Cubs today announced David Ross’ major league coaching staff for the 2020 campaign. Andy Green has been named as bench coach, Chris Young as bullpen coach, Craig Driver as first base coach, Mike Napoli as quality assurance coach and Kyle Evans as senior director of major league data and development. Furthermore, Will Venable will be the club’s third base coach after serving the last two seasons as first base coach.

Craig Driver, first base/catching coach, first season on the Cubs coaching staff. He spent the last two seasons as Philadelphia’s bullpen catcher/receiving coach. Driver spent the prior two years as catching coach at Yale University. He was a collegiate catcher at the University of Puget Sound, from where he graduated in 2011.

Andy Green, bench coach, first season on the Cubs coaching staff following nearly four seasons as manager of the San Diego Padres from 2016-19. Prior to joining the Padres, Green served as third base coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 2015 campaign, his first year coaching at the big league level after managing in the Arizona farm system from 2011-14. He spent four seasons in the majors as an infielder with the Diamondbacks (2004-06) and Mets (2009).

Tommy Hottovy, pitching coach, second season on the Cubs coaching staff. Hottovy joined the Cubs as a coordinator in major league scouting in 2015 and was promoted to major league pitching coach last December. He had a 10-year pro pitching career, including parts of two seasons in the majors with Boston (2011) and Kansas City (2012).

Anthony Iapoce, hitting coach, second season on the Cubs coaching staff, fifth season as a major league hitting coach. Prior to rejoining the Cubs organization last year, Iapoce was major league hitting coach for Texas from 2016-18.

Will Venable, third base coach, third season on the Cubs coaching staff, first in this role after serving as first base coach the last two seasons. A veteran of nine big league seasons, Venable will continue to coach the club’s outfielders.

Chris Young, bullpen coach, first season on the Cubs coaching staff after spending the 2019 season as Philadelphia’s major league pitching coach and 2018 as their assistant major league pitching coach. Previously, Young worked in Houston’s (2015-17) and San Diego’s (2010-14) scouting departments. He pitched six minor league seasons in the Colorado (2002-05), Pittsburgh (2005) and Marlins (2006-07) organizations.

Mike Borzello, associate pitching, catching and strategy coach, ninth season on the Cubs coaching staff, seventh in this role, 25th season on a major league coaching staff. Associate pitching coach was added to Borzello’s title in 2019.

Mike Napoli , quality assurance coach, first season on a major league coaching staff. Napoli turned in a 12-year major league career with the Angels (2006-10), Rangers (2011-12, 2015, 2017), Red Sox (2013-15) and Indians (2016). Napoli was a 2012 All Star with the Rangers, was a member of the 2013 World Series champion Red Sox and appeared in the World Series two additional times with Texas (2011) and Cleveland (2016).

Terrmel Sledge, assistant hitting coach, second season on the Cubs coaching staff. A former outfielder, Sledge played four major league seasons and five seasons in Japan.

Kyle Evans, senior director of major league data and development, first season on the Cubs coaching staff. Evans is in his ninth season in the Cubs organization, most recently serving as senior director of player personnel. Evans pitched for six seasons in the Indians minor league system before joining the Red Sox in advance scouting for 2006 and 2007. He spent four more years in the Red Sox major league scouting department before joining the Cubs front office in 2012.

Juan Cabreja, staff assistant, fourth season on the Cubs coaching staff, 17th season in the Cubs organization.

Franklin Font, staff assistant, ninth season on the Cubs coaching staff, 26th season in the Cubs organization.

Chad Noble, bullpen catcher, seventh season with the Cubs in this role.