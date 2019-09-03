Cubs tender contract to RHP Cotton
CHICAGO -- The Cubs reached a one-year deal with right-hander Jharel Cotton prior to Monday's deadline for tendering contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Cotton, who was eligible for arbitration as a Super Two player, will receive a non-guaranteed, $640,000 one-year contract from the Cubs, who acquired him on Nov. 23 from
Cotton, who was eligible for arbitration as a Super Two player, will receive a non-guaranteed, $640,000 one-year contract from the Cubs, who acquired him on Nov. 23 from the A's in exchange for cash considerations. The 27-year-old Cotton has one Minor League option remaining, but will go to camp this spring with Chicago with a chance to contend for a spot on the big league pitching staff.
Cotton missed all of 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and had his comeback season in '19 marred by a right hamstring injury that required surgery.
The decision came prior to Monday's 7 p.m. CT deadline
