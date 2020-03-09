Hall of Fame dripping with Cubs memorabilia 

One could peel layer after layer of history from the Chicago Cubs' 144-year existence and never reach the core. You can imagine the immense volume of remarkable artifacts associated with the Cubs. Items began piling up before Wrigley Field's walls started to sprout ivy in 1937. The list continued to

One could peel layer after layer of history from the Chicago Cubs' 144-year existence and never reach the core.

You can imagine the immense volume of remarkable artifacts associated with the Cubs. Items began piling up before Wrigley Field's walls started to sprout ivy in 1937. The list continued to proliferate through 2016, the year of the ballclub's historic World Series triumph.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's collection of more than 40,000 three-dimensional pieces contains artifacts that tell the story of the game's legendary moments and triumphs. Beginning in late March and running through 2020, the museum will share some of those memorable artifacts through a new limited time experience: Starting Nine, which features nine artifacts from each of the 30 current MLB franchises. Whether you've visited before, or you've always wanted to check it off your family's bucket list, now is the perfect time to plan a visit to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum -- the spiritual home of America's Pastime -- in beautiful Cooperstown, N.Y.

Here's a list of Cubs-related relics that will be on display.

1) Ernie Banks' Hall of Fame plaque

Fun facts: Here's where the breadth and depth of Banks' career are neatly summarized, explaining why he'll forever be known as "Mr. Cub." Many observers forget that he ranked ninth on the all-time homer list, tied with Eddie Mathews, when he retired following the 1971 season.

2) Harry Caray's eyeglasses

Fun facts: Caray's oversized, dark-rimmed eyewear came to be inextricably linked with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, as much as his exclamations ("Holy Cow!") and renditions of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch of games played at Wrigley Field.

3) Andre Dawson's cap

Fun facts: Dawson wore this cap after he joined the Cubs in 1987, the year he revived his career. Cast into free agency by his previous club, Montreal, he signed a one-year, $500,000 deal with Chicago and became one of baseball's biggest bargains ever. Dawson amassed 49 homers and 137 RBIs that season and captured the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

4) Glove worn by Hall of Fame second baseman Johnny Evers

Fun facts: Along with shortstop Joe Tinker and first baseman Frank Chance, Evers became part of the game's most renowned double-play combinations. Evers' 18-year big league career included 12 seasons with the Cubs, for whom he excelled during their World Series-winning campaigns of 1907 and '08.

5) Cap worn by Greg Maddux during his 300th victory

Fun facts: This is the headgear donned by Maddux when he defeated San Francisco on Aug. 7, 2004, to record his 300th career win. The Hall of Fame right-hander notched 133 of his 355 lifetime wins while playing for the Cubs, with whom he made his Major League debut in 1986.

6) Watch fob and medal

Fun facts: In the years before championship rings came to symbolize a title-winning team's success, players received items such as stickpins, belt buckles and other male-oriented accessories as tokens of a job well done. This pair of prizes, which the Cubs earned for their 1907 World Series triumph over Detroit, belonged to Hall of Fame center fielder Jimmy Slagle.

7) How Hack did his hacking

Fun facts: The powerful Hack Wilson used this bat to hit his 47th home run in 1930, the year the future Hall of Famer clobbered a Major League-high 56 home runs. Wilson also accumulated 191 RBIs that year, which remains a big league record.

8) This one's a winner

Fun facts: This base was Ben Zobrist's destination when he smacked a tie-breaking double in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series in Cleveland. The Cubs scored again later in the 10th and held on to capture an 8-7 decision that clinched the Series for them. Zobrist's hit was one of 10 he collected against the Indians, helping him win Series MVP honors.

9) Each year's a gem

Fun facts: This was the historic and hard-earned World Series ring that the Cubs designed to commemorate their 2016 Fall Classic triumph. The treasured bauble features the Cubs logo and 108 stones -- one for each year that the club endured since 1908 without winning a championship.

Chris Haft has covered the Major Leagues since 1991 and has worked for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter at @goodforball.