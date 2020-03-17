Grandy's charity helping those affected by virus

Curtis Granderson might be retired, but the three-time All-Star outfielder is still doing plenty of charity work through his Grand Kids Foundation. Granderson's foundation is helping communities in need across the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.

As the Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation continues to rapidly evolve, my Grand Kids Foundation remains focused on providing support and resources for our neighbors and community partners in need across the country. Join us by visiting https://t.co/opD1CLhspg pic.twitter.com/eUfTBXHiUX — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) March 17, 2020

On the Grand Kids Foundation website, people can donate to help children and their families who are in need of meals due to school closures from the coronavirus situation. Granderson is also activating his foundation's annual Grand Giving Campaign, which donates meals to children and families in need.

Those interested in donating through Granderson's foundation or learning more about its initiatives can go to grandkids.org/covid-19.

During his 16-year playing career, Granderson was named MLB’s 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner and was also named the Marvin Miller Man of the Year four times by the MLB Players Association, including in 2019.

David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.