D-backs open Chase Field for blood drive

Former D-backs players Willie Bloomquist and J.J. Putz each donated blood Tuesday as the D-backs and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at Chase Field.

“We are excited to partner with the Red Cross and Budweiser to help provide a safe space for our fans to donate blood at such a crucial time,” said D-backs team president/CEO Derrick Hall. “Blood donations are essential, especially in times like this, and we are proud to be able to offer a space that allows the Red Cross to be able to continue to collect donations and take the necessary social distancing precautions. We thank our fans and partners for stepping up to the plate and helping those who need it most in our community.”

With nearly 14,000 Red Cross blood drives across the country canceled as of April 5 because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, there had been 400,000 fewer blood donations.

Budweiser, alongside its sports partners, has identified available arenas and stadiums, including Chase Field, to be used for temporary blood drive centers.

“The American Red Cross is thankful for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and Anheuser-Busch for recognizing the ongoing need for blood donations during these uncertain times,” said Jason Benedict, Red Cross regional donor services executive. “Having the ability to use Chase Field as a blood donation site gives the Red Cross the ability to practice safe social distancing and see a large number of donors in one location.”