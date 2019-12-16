D-backs leave Meetings with more work to do

SAN DIEGO -- The D-backs made a move the day before the Winter Meetings began, and they anticipate making more in the coming weeks, they just didn't bring anything to the finish line during the annual gathering. "This isn't the team we're going to have coming into Spring Training," general

SAN DIEGO -- The D-backs made a move the day before the Winter Meetings began, and they anticipate making more in the coming weeks, they just didn't bring anything to the finish line during the annual gathering.

"This isn't the team we're going to have coming into Spring Training," general manager Mike Hazen said.

The D-backs signed right-handed reliever Junior Guerra to a one-year deal with a club option for 2021 on Dec. 9, and they met with the agents for Japanese free-agent center fielder Shogo Akiyama on Tuesday. They were also linked to free-agent left-hander Madison Bumgarner, but he apparently is seeking more money than the D-backs are willing to give him, and they also touched base with the agent for free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

BIGGEST REMAINING NEEDS

1. Outfield: Arizona is looking to add a center fielder in order to play Ketel Marte more at second base next season, and could use a corner bat after non-tendering Steven Souza Jr.

2. Bullpen: Even with the addition of Guerra, the D-backs are still in the hunt for some bullpen depth, particularly at the back end. Hazen is of the mind that you can never have too many relievers.

3. Second base: If they can't find a center fielder to their liking within their price range -- either via trade or the free-agent market -- the D-backs could pivot and instead add a second baseman and keep Marte in center.

RULE 5 DRAFT

For the first time in Hazen's tenure, the D-backs did not make a Rule 5 selection. With a team they hope will contend for a postseason berth, the D-backs want to make sure they maximize each of the 26 roster spots in 2020, and carrying a Rule 5 pick would limit them.

The organization also did not lose a player in the Rule 5 Draft.

GM'S BOTTOM LINE

"Gathered a lot of information, had a lot of conversations, so we'll see where it leads after this. I mean, there's going to be some things that we're going to do moving forward. It was just more that things just didn't move to the end in some cases. No, doors weren't shut, but we'll see where it goes from here. I'm sure there's going to be a lot of activity after this." -- Hazen

Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.