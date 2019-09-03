Keuchel agrees to deal with White Sox (source)

CHICAGO -- The White Sox had a very productive weekend of holiday shopping, adding free-agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel to their rotation as confirmed by multiple sources to MLB.com on Saturday night. Keuchel’s deal is for three years, $55.5 million, with a vesting option for the fourth year possibly taking the

Keuchel’s deal is for three years, $55.5 million, with a vesting option for the fourth year possibly taking the contract to $74 million. The White Sox have not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This reported deal comes one day after the White Sox agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal with fellow left-handed free agent Gio Gonzalez including a club option for 2021. Gonzalez’s contract guarantees $4.5 million in 2020, and the option is worth $7 million with a $500,000 buyout.

Since Rick Hahn’s end-of-season media session, the White Sox general manager has talked about adding two starters to the team’s young rotation. They offered right-handed-hurling free agent Zack Wheeler a deal for five years, $125 million but he ultimately decided to stay east for slightly less money with the Phillies.

Hahn quickly pivoted and brought in a pair of veterans who will mesh will with Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease. Michael Kopech, who had Tommy John surgery in September 2018, is expected to begin the ’20 season in the Minors as the team brings him back slowly, but he should be a Major League option by the start of May at the latest.

Carlos Rodón is also working his way back from Tommy John surgery last season but is a more likely addition later in the season. Keuchel is not exactly a pure “stuff” guy but knows how to pitch and his sinker will play well in hitter-friendly Guaranteed Rate Field. His 60.1% ground-ball rate last season with the Braves was the highest of 152 pitchers with at least 250 batted balls induced.

His 2.3 degree average launch angle allowed was the lowest of that same 152-pitcher group. Think Mark Buehrle, the former White Sox All-Star hurler, as a comparison. Keuchel was one of the top starting pitchers remaining on the market, along with Hyun-Jin Ryu. The 31-year-old, who turns 32 on New Year’s Day, had a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts for the Braves last season, with 91 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings, after signing with Atlanta in June.

An eight-year veteran, Keuchel won the 2015 American League Cy Young Award and the '17 World Series with the Astros. He has a 3.47 ERA in 12 career postseason games.

A need still exists for a right-handed-hitting bat to work with left-handed-hitting Nomar Mazara, the right fielder acquired from the Rangers during a trade for Minor League outfielder Steele Walker at the Winter Meetings, and the White Sox will want to add to their bullpen. But the White Sox had targeted 2020 as a contending season as the next step of their ongoing rebuild and have made the necessary moves this offseason to hit that target. Keuchel, Gonzalez and Mazara were preceded by catcher Yasmani Grandal, who joined the White Sox just before Thanksgiving on a four-year, franchise-record $73 million deal.