A's Mengden has elbow debridement surgery

The A’s said that the 26-year-old's operation, which was performed in Texas, was successful.

Mengden is out of Minor League options, meaning that his tenure with Oakland could hinge on his recovery. After making 13 appearances last season, including nine starts, Mengden has been in consideration for Oakland’s long-relief role.

Last season, he compiled a 4.83 ERA over 59 2/3 innings, with a 1.441 WHIP and a .753 opponents’ OPS, over three stints with the big league club. He also went 4-3 with a 4.22 ERA in 13 appearances, including 10 starts, with Triple-A Las Vegas.