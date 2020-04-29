Here's who helped Dahl most on path to Majors

DENVER -- Before making his first trip to the All-Star Game, Rockies outfielder David Dahl needed just as much help off the field as on. A first-round MLB Draft pick in 2012, Dahl offered a preview in 2016, posting a .315 batting average, seven home runs and 24 RBIs in

DENVER -- Before making his first trip to the All-Star Game, Rockies outfielder David Dahl needed just as much help off the field as on.

A first-round MLB Draft pick in 2012, Dahl offered a preview in 2016, posting a .315 batting average, seven home runs and 24 RBIs in his 63-game debut. His overall Major League numbers -- .297/.346/.521 in 240 career games -- suggest stardom awaits. While injuries have interrupted that trek, Dahl approaches the game with a perspective that he’s not alone.

Dahl, 26, mostly gives credit to those who help away from the field:

Parents, Mike and Kelli Dahl: “They first off taught me to be a good person and how to treat people with respect,” Dahl said. “My dad coached me growing up. They pushed me to be the best I could be and showed me what it's like to work hard for what you want. I definitely wouldn't be a professional baseball player without them.”

His wife, Jacquelyn Dahl, a sports marketing agent: “I started dating my wife Halloween of 2015,” Dahl said. “I’d just finished up a bad season at Double-A because of injury [an on-field collision with a teammate that resulted in a ruptured spleen] and performance. My first season with her in the picture was the 2016 year where I went Double-A, Triple-A, big leagues. Had a great season. She was my good luck [charm].

“She came into my life at the perfect time. God has a great way of doing that. She helped me really grow up and mature. She taught me how to take my career more serious and to really invest in [myself] to be the best that I could be. She also showed me what it's like to work hard. Seeing how hard she works makes me want to work just as hard. She is the most important thing in my life and I wouldn't be where I'm at today without her.”

Hitting coach Trent Otis, an individual hitting instructor/team consultant at Zona Baseball in Scottsdale, Ariz.: “This one is more baseball, but my hitting coach Trent came into my life the summer of 2018 while I was rehabbing my broken foot,” said Dahl, who missed 54 games with a right foot fracture, but returned to hit 12 homers in his final 45 games -- including nine in the final 24.

“We sat down and broke down a ton of video and compared it with a lot of the best hitters. I really started to understand hitting and mechanics. I give him a lot of credit for the work he puts in. Without him, I'm not sure if I make the All-Star Game last season.”