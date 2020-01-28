If you've hoped for Papi with a Boston accent ...

When it comes to the Super Bowl, obviously football is the third most-important thing behind the food and the commercials. And we've been treated to a true star-studded affair in the latter category already, with some of the biggest names that call New England home all coming together to sell

Soon enough, all their ruckus draws the attention of Boston's true king, David Ortiz, who deigns us with a "wicket smaht." Check out the ad below:

What do you get when you cross big time celebs, a 2020 Sonata, and a

clickah that activates a wicked smaht feature? Big time comedy for the big game. 🏈#smaht pic.twitter.com/M6MLWOItbQ — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) January 27, 2020

Though Ortiz played in Boston for 14 years, he still needed a little help dropping his "R's" like a local, so he worked with Dratch on getting the dialect down. Click here to check out Ortiz's practice.