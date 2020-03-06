Notes: Prospects honored; Stanton on treadmill
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees have announced that right-hander Deivi Garcia and first baseman Chris Gittens were selected as the winners of the 2019 Kevin Lawn Award, representing the Yankees’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively. The players received their awards before the Yankees’
The players received their awards before the Yankees’ game Friday night against the Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Garcia -- the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline -- was the Bombers’ starting pitcher.
Garcia, who turns 21 in May and is the youngest player in big league camp this spring, combined to go 5-9 with a 4.28 ERA in 26 games (21 starts) among Class A Advanced Tampa, Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season. His 13.34 strikeouts per nine innings ranked fourth among all Minor League pitchers (minimum 75 innings), and his 165 strikeouts were the most in the Yankees’ organization.
Gittens, 26, won the 2019 Eastern League Most Valuable Player Award after hitting .281/.393/.500 with 23 homers and 77 RBIs in 115 games for Double-A Trenton. An MiLB.com Organization All-Star and Eastern League Midseason and Postseason All-Star, he led all Yankees Minor Leaguers in RBIs and tied for second in home runs while pacing the Eastern League in home runs, RBIs and OPS (.893).
The annual awards are dedicated in memoriam to Kevin O’Brien Lawn, the son of longtime Yankees vice president and chief of operations Jack Lawn.
Stanton update
“He did about 6 miles an hour. He's doing pretty well,” Boone said. “I would say it's going pretty well, but we're still only nine or 10 days out from when it happened. He has been able to ramp up his intensity here consistently. Those are all good signs.”
Outfield opportunity
Injuries to Stanton and
“Trey has been on our radar for the last couple of years, frankly,” Boone said. “He's gone through our system and had success. He's a good athlete and a good player. Sometimes, it's these things that open up opportunities. He's a pro, and we have confidence in him.”
Up next
