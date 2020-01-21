Test your knowledge of these iconic Jeter highlights

Mr. November. The Flip. Jeffrey Maier. If you've spent any time around baseball over the past 25 years or so, you're familiar with Derek Jeter's biggest moments -- they're some of the biggest in the history of American sports, and they're part of the reason why he was inducted into

Mr. November. The Flip. Jeffrey Maier. If you've spent any time around baseball over the past 25 years or so, you're familiar with Derek Jeter's biggest moments -- they're some of the biggest in the history of American sports, and they're part of the reason why he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

But while you've almost certainly seen the Captain's highlights, just how well do you know them? Have you committed every single detail to memory? Do you have your Ph.D in Jeterology? We've created a quiz to let you prove it.