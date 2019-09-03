Details of Céspedes' new deal emerge (source)

Yoenis Céspedes' restructured contract with the Mets will reduce his 2020 salary from $29.5 million to $11 million, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo on Saturday. Furthermore, if Céspedes goes on the injured list during the season with an injury related to those he's recovering from -- an ankle or

Yoenis Céspedes ' restructured contract with the Mets will reduce his 2020 salary from $29.5 million to $11 million, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo on Saturday.

Furthermore, if Céspedes goes on the injured list during the season with an injury related to those he's recovering from -- an ankle or heel injury -- his salary will be further reduced to $6 million.

The club hasn't confirmed the details of Céspedes’ renegotiated contract agreement, which were first reported by the Associated Press' Ronald Blum and MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

According to an earlier report from the New York Post, Céspedes could also earn back about half of the rest of the $29.5 million from his original deal through incentives.

Céspedes fractured his right ankle in an accident at his Florida ranch early this year -- the injury that prompted his contract restructuring -- while he was already recovering from surgeries to remove calcification and bone spurs in both heels. The 34-year-old outfielder last played a Major League game on July 20, 2018.

"If he's at his best, he's a high-impact performer," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said during the Winter Meetings earlier this month. "We'll have to see how that plays out."

Céspedes is entering the final year of the four-year, $110 million contract he signed with the Mets before the 2017 season. But now that the contract is being amended, other teams have been prompted to discuss a potential trade for Céspedes.

In parts of four seasons in New York, Céspedes has played 308 games, hitting .282 with 74 home runs and an .890 OPS.