Fowler to match Las Vegas food fund donations

To help those who don’t have access to food as businesses, restaurants and schools are shutting down in response to the coronavirus, the Cardinals outfielder is supporting a Las Vegas emergency food fund. He’s encouraging fans to help, too, by matching every dollar donated through threesquare.org/fowler.

i am matching every single dollar donated through this link https://t.co/hIVoGq4veE We know we are all in this together. If you are able to make a donation, please do. Your support is needed more than ever before. — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) March 23, 2020

“Food is the most basic of needs and it is essential that Three Square Las Vegas continues making meals available,” Fowler tweeted Monday night. “Especially for children, seniors, veterans and furloughed workers.”

Three Square is a nonprofit food bank based in Las Vegas that works with a service network of community partners to reach struggling individuals and families at risk of hunger. It has set up an emergency food distribution to help those impacted by the coronavirus, including 43 places in the area where people can pick up food with minimal interaction, as well as home delivery for senior citizens. The emergency food fund that Fowler is encouraging donations to is helping Three Square’s food distribution process.

Fowler is encouraging fans to take a screenshot when they’ve donated and tweet it to him, so he can send a gift of thanks to a selected few.

please screen shot, post and tag me in your donation ! help me spread the word & i’ll pick a few people to send something cool to @threesquareLV — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) March 24, 2020

A few Cardinals have taken to social media to encourage people to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and stay home during this time. And on Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted a video of former Cardinals player, World Series MVP and St. Louis native David Freese, who encouraged Missourians to participate in social distancing.

An important message from former St. Louis Cardinal and World Series MVP @DavidFreese to the people of Missouri:



"Be selfless... and be safe." pic.twitter.com/fG1wc9nITq — MoDOT (@MoDOT) March 24, 2020

“Hey Missouri, hope you guys are all being safe out there,” Freese says in the video. “Just want to reiterate the importance of social distancing. … In the long run, this will be a short period of our lives. There are a lot of people who are hurting out there and fighting, so just take care of your business and be selfless. Remember everybody else and be safe. Love you all.”