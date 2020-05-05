Dodgers' Top 5 center fielders: Gurnick's take
LOS ANGELES -- No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on their career while playing for that club. These rankings are for fun and debate purposes only. If you don’t agree with the order, participate in the Twitter poll to vote for your favorite at this position.
Our series on the all-time lineup for all 30 teams, position by position, continues this week with center fielders. Please vote for the greatest Dodgers center fielder:— Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) May 4, 2020
Here is our ranking of the top five center fielders in Dodgers history. Next week: right field.
1. Duke Snider, 1947-62
Key fact: Snider posted three consecutive seasons with an OPS higher than 1.000.
When you’re in a song title with fellow Hall of Famers Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle, you top this list.
“Duke never got the credit of being the outfielder that Mays and Mantle were," former teammate Don Zimmer said after Snider’s death. "But Duke was a great outfielder. He was a great player."
Said Mays: “Duke was a fine man, a terrific hitter and a great friend, even though he was a Dodger.”
2. Willie Davis, 1960-73
Key fact: Davis holds the club record with a 31-game hitting streak.
Here’s a leading candidate for most underrated Dodgers player in the Los Angeles era.
“Willie Davis had great talent,” said teammate Maury Wills. “He could be as good as he wanted to be on any particular day. He was the premier center fielder in the National League.”
3. Matt Kemp, 2006-14, '18
Key fact: Kemp tied the franchise record with home runs in five consecutive games.
4. Pete Reiser, 1940-42, '46-48
Key fact: He twice led the NL in stolen bases.
Here’s another Dodgers patriot about whom we can only wonder what would have been had he not missed three years of his prime serving in the military during World War II.
5. Brett Butler, 1991-97
Key fact: After missing most of 1996 with throat cancer, Butler returned the next year to hit .283 before retiring.
Honorable mentions
Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.