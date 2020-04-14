Dodgers celebrate Jackie Robinson Day online

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers are taking Jackie Robinson Day to a whole new digital level this year. On Wednesday, the club will change its profile photo to 42 on its social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Its Facebook and Twitter header photos will change to Jackie Robinson,

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers are taking Jackie Robinson Day to a whole new digital level this year.

On Wednesday, the club will change its profile photo to 42 on its social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Its Facebook and Twitter header photos will change to Jackie Robinson , and the Dodgers’ script watermark on the bottom right will change to the 42 logo.

The weekly #WallpaperWednesday will be a special edition. On Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the Dodgers will post photos and videos of special plays from past Jackie Robinson Days, including Joc Pederson ’s walk-off last year.

• Complete guide to 2020 Jackie Robinson Day

During Spring Training Green Screen video interviews, many Dodgers players were asked what Jackie Robinson Day means to them, and those clips will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Those platforms also will host a highlight reel of Robinson’s most famous plays.

In addition, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is posting videos throughout the day from Jackie Robinson Foundation and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation scholars discussing what Robinson meant to them and his impact of their lives.

Since 1987, support from the Dodgers and LADF to the Jackie Robinson Foundation totals more than $3.5 million. With its current grant, LADF supports 11 JRF/LADF scholars. This support provides generous scholarships in conjunction with four years of comprehensive support to minority college students each year to ensure their success and develop their leadership potential.