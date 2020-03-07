Dodgers' pitchers embrace new coaching mix

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Dodgers have a 24-year-old pitching coordinator in Driveline’s Rob Hill and a 72-year-old pitching instructor in Charlie Hough. Manager Dave Roberts said there’s room for both in an organization that embraces the new and the old. That means a three-time Cy Young Award winner like Clayton

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Dodgers have a 24-year-old pitching coordinator in Driveline’s Rob Hill and a 72-year-old pitching instructor in Charlie Hough. Manager Dave Roberts said there’s room for both in an organization that embraces the new and the old.

That means a three-time Cy Young Award winner like Clayton Kershaw and closer Kenley Jansen would visit Hill at Driveline.

“If you had asked me that a couple years ago, I don’t know if it would have happened or they would have been as open,” said Roberts. “Over the last year, both of those guys have become more open to things and it helps that Alex Wood would go. It speaks a lot to Rob’s content.”

That said, Roberts balanced his words with praise for the old-school instructors in camp, including Hough and longtime pitching coach Rick Honeycutt.

“Sometimes experience seems to be a detriment, which it shouldn’t be,” Roberts said. “There’s a lot of people that put a lot into this game that have a lot of knowledge and are open-minded. Sometimes, when you have experience you are put in the bucket of being closed-minded and stubborn, which I think is very unfair.

“There’s just as many people without experience that are closed-minded and stubborn. There’s a lot of great baseball people that have experience across the entire industry -- whether it be media, coaches, staff -- that have a lot of upside that are sometimes, unfortunately, not given opportunities.”

Rob is another reason the Dodgers will continue to be one of the best organization in baseball for a long time! Love mixing old and new to continue to get better!

Keep it going Rob! Glad you are a Dodger! https://t.co/JGldA9R8UO — Orel Hershiser (@OrelHershiser) February 22, 2020

• Ross Stripling started Friday night’s 9-3 loss to the Mariners and Roberts said he’ll start again next week, possibly in a Minor League game. Stripling and Tony Gonsolin appear to be the only backups being stretched out should a replacement be needed for one of the five starters -- Kershaw, Walker Buehler, David Price, Julio Urías and Wood.

With injuries likely to put Jimmy Nelson and Dustin May on the injured list to begin the season, Stripling is expected to make the club as a swingman, which could result in Gonsolin opening the season at Triple-A so he gets in regular starting work.

• Mookie Betts was a late scratch from Friday night’s lineup with an upset stomach.

• Roberts said reliever Blake Treinen, brought along slowly this spring after ending last season with a stress reaction in his back, will make his Dodgers Cactus League debut on Saturday.

Roberts also said that outfielder Joc Pederson, sidelined for two weeks with a hip injury, had his first full workout on Friday and could play five innings in a Minor League game on Sunday.

• Last Spring, Dennis Santana allowed three home runs and six walks in 8 2/3 innings before being sent down with an 8.31 ERA. This spring, Santana, the Dodgers' No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, hasn’t allowed a run and has issued only one walk in five innings as he makes a solid bid for the Opening Day roster.

“There’s a lot of layers with Dennis,” said Roberts. “Getting called up at a young age, there’s a lot of immaturity, as expected, what it means to be a big leaguer. He’s grown up emotionally and physically. Now he’s able to finish his delivery and he has an understanding what his pitch mix looks like. There’s a high percentage of quality pitches and everything he does is with a purpose.

“Dennis is right there in the front of the conversation for our club. If you’re talking about standouts in our camp, he’s at the top of the list.”

• The Dodgers optioned pitchers Mitch White and Victor González to Minor League camp.

Up next

Price will make his second spring start on Saturday against the Rockies, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT at Camelback Ranch. Treinen is scheduled to make his spring debut for the Dodgers. Betts’ status is uncertain after he was a late scratch from Friday night’s game with an upset stomach. Ubaldo Jiménez is scheduled to start for Colorado.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.