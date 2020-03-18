Kasten: $1M donation supports 'amazing' staff

The Dodgers on Tuesday committed to donate $1 million to help compensate seasonal part-time employees affected by the delay of the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, joining Major League Baseball's 29 other teams, who are each contributing $1 million. “Nearly 4 million fans pass through

The Dodgers on Tuesday committed to donate $1 million to help compensate seasonal part-time employees affected by the delay of the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, joining Major League Baseball's 29 other teams, who are each contributing $1 million.

“Nearly 4 million fans pass through our gates each year, and it wouldn’t be possible without the amazing service provided by our great gameday staff that makes the Dodger Stadium experience so special," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "These are challenging economic times, and we want to make sure that we support those in this committed group that may be having a particularly difficult time.”

More details regarding how and when the funds will be available are forthcoming on a team-by-team basis.