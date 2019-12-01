Dodgers reach 1-year deal with lefty Alexander

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers reached a one-year contract agreement with left-handed reliever Scott Alexander on Sunday, avoiding arbitration. The deal, for $875,000 according to USA Today, keeps the 30-year-old on the roster. He had been a possible non-tender candidate, having undergone surgery to relieve nerve irritation after being limited

The deal, for $875,000 according to USA Today, keeps the 30-year-old on the roster. He had been a possible non-tender candidate, having undergone surgery to relieve nerve irritation after being limited to only 28 games and missing the final three months of the season because of injury.

Alexander’s absence led the Dodgers to acquire Adam Kolarek, who excelled in the role of left-handed specialist. A rules change for 2020 requiring relievers to face at least three batters has created uncertainty for lefties.