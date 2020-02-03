Dodgers Spring Training FAQs, important dates

LOS ANGELES -- As the Dodgers head into the 2020 season, here are the most frequently asked questions (that don’t involve Mookie Betts): Pitchers and catchers report date Thursday, Feb. 13 First pitchers and catchers workout Friday, Feb. 14 Full squad report date Monday, Feb. 17 First full-squad workout Tuesday,

LOS ANGELES -- As the Dodgers head into the 2020 season, here are the most frequently asked questions (that don’t involve Mookie Betts):

Pitchers and catchers report date

Thursday, Feb. 13

First pitchers and catchers workout

Friday, Feb. 14

Full squad report date

Monday, Feb. 17

First full-squad workout

Tuesday, Feb. 18

New faces to know

RHP Blake Treinen, RHP Jimmy Nelson, LHP Alex Wood (old/new face)

Top prospects to know

SS/2B Gavin Lux (MLB Pipeline No. 2); RHP Dustin May (No. 23); SS Jeter Downs (No. 44); RHP Josiah Gray (No. 67); C Keibert Ruiz (No. 73)

Where is the facility?

Camelback Ranch-Glendale, 10710 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, Ariz. (shared with the White Sox)

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, at the Dodgers' complex

First game

at Giants (Scottsdale), Saturday, Feb. 22

First TV game

TBA

One other notable game

The D-backs have been busy this winter, and the Dodgers play them in the fourth game of the Cactus League schedule, Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Scottsdale).

Last game in Arizona

Saturday, March 21, vs. the White Sox at Camelback Ranch-Glendale, 12:05 p.m. PT

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

The Freeway Series against the Angels is scheduled for Sunday, March 22, in Anaheim, and Monday and Tuesday, March 23-24, at Dodger Stadium.

Opening Day, date, time, opponent and location

Thursday, March 26, vs. the Giants at Dodger Stadiuim, 1:10 p.m. PT

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.