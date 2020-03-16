4 things we learned from Dodgers' spring
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers paused Spring Training in pretty much the same shape as they started, which was as good an outcome as could be expected. Except for manageable injuries to outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Dustin May, Los Angeles headed home generally healthy and eager to resume with
Here are four takeaways from their five weeks in Arizona:
The Trade
Still stinging from last October’s elimination, coming to grips with the sign-stealing scandal and frustrated with no major acquisitions, the Dodgers rewrote the downbeat narrative with a February blockbuster that brought
The Driveline bandwagon
Yes, even Kershaw made the trek to Kent, Wash., the hub of the data-driven pitching revolution. In his first spring start, Kershaw’s fastball topped at 93 mph, offering hope that with a healthier body and a better understanding of its functioning, he can improve on a 2019 that was already pretty good. Kenley Jansen is also a Driveline convert as he tries to recapture his cutter, as is Alex Wood, looking awfully healthy after making only seven starts last year. Add Joe Kelly to the Driveline list, as he seeks to better understand how his slender frame generates high velocity but also resulted in last year’s late fade. And that’s just the Los Angeles pitchers we know about. The staff fanaticism led the Dodgers to hire 24-year-old Driveline guru Rob Hill as a pitching coordinator.
Is the bullpen a strength?
That’s what manager Dave Roberts has been insisting, and he ticks off the assets -- a revitalized Jansen, a workhorse Pedro Báez, a healthy Kelly, Blake Treinen bouncing back, the versatile Ross Stripling, an emerging Dennis Santana, depth from Dylan Floro. And from the left side, Caleb Ferguson with a new slider and improved curve, a healthy Scott Alexander after left hand surgery and sidearmer Adam Kolarek. On paper, another loaded department.
Most improved
Remember
Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.