Dodgers launch COVID-19 relief efforts in LA

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers, the Dodgers Foundation and iHeartMedia Los Angeles have partnered with a broad swath of local businesses and charities to provide critical donations to support local COVID-19 relief efforts for the area’s most vulnerable populations and healthcare workers. Kicking off on Tuesday, California Pizza Kitchen will

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers, the Dodgers Foundation and iHeartMedia Los Angeles have partnered with a broad swath of local businesses and charities to provide critical donations to support local COVID-19 relief efforts for the area’s most vulnerable populations and healthcare workers.

Kicking off on Tuesday, California Pizza Kitchen will provide a total of 200 pizzas to staff at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood and UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica. Similar relief will be provided by other partners through the month of April.

Relief efforts will bring together in-kind and monetary donations from the Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation, team partners, players and fans. The club will direct the support to the organizations that need it most, providing more than 100,000 meals and $100,000 of in-kind donations.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, @DodgersFdn and iHeartMedia Los Angeles announced today that they will be providing critical donations to support local COVID-19 relief efforts that will aim to uplift significantly impacted Angelenos. Visit https://t.co/q0weTOyJwY for more information. pic.twitter.com/KcESOWeFcH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 7, 2020

AM 570 LA Sports, home of Dodgers Radio, along with all iHeartMedia Los Angeles radio stations will utilize their platforms to raise awareness for the campaign. Fans can text “Relief” to 41623 or visit Dodgers.com/Relief to donate. A special online auction will also launch on Wednesday and feature autographed Dodgers memorabilia, jerseys from players on the 2020 roster, and game-used Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández jerseys from when the players homered.

Initial grants will be directed to the Los Angeles Food Bank, My Friend’s Place and the Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles. Additional funds raised will be directed to similar organizations with substantial need.

Initial in-kind donations will include food, hygiene necessities, clothing and promotional items distributed to the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Grab & Go Food Centers, the Dream Center and homeless shelters in partnership with City of LA Department of Recreation and Parks. Additional donations will be provided to healthcare workers at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica and affiliated UCLA Health medical facilities.

Dodgers sponsors joining these efforts include: ARCO, California Pizza Kitchen, Dasani, Dunkin’ Brands of Southern California, Farmer John, Gatorade, Jack in the Box, Levy Restaurants, Mastercard, Postmates, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation and Southern California McDonald’s.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.