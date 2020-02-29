Notes: Nuñez rakes; Senzatela shows off curve

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Rockies catching prospect Dom Nuñez showed once again Friday night that he can hit a ball hard. His three-run homer off the Giants’ Melvin Adon in the fourth inning of the 9-6 loss reached the top levels of a party deck in right field at Scottsdale Stadium.

Last year, in his first Major League callup, Nuñez homered twice, and doubled three times. That’s five of his seven hits. Now it’s smoothing out the defense at catcher (he was designated hitter Friday) and improving his contact frequency. He hit .244 with 17 homers at Triple-A Albuquerque last season, and was 7-for-39 in 16 Major League games.

Offensively, there has been a slight change in hand positioning, and he lowered his leg kick, all to allow him to fire quicker. It produced a smooth swing that allowed him to crush Adon’s 3-1 slider.

“He’s taking some good swings,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “We’ve noticed, talking about it, his bat speed is in a good spot. He’s getting the bat through the zone.”

The Rockies have veteran Tony Wolters and are looking at two experienced non-roster catchers, Drew Butera and Elias Díaz . But the club converted Nuñez, 25, a sixth-round pick in 2013, from middle infield to catching in 2014 with the hope his bat would be an asset and he could learn the defensive nuances. Even if the more experienced catchers start the year, Nuñez could turn himself into a talented option.

While he was not used often in games last season, Nuñez was a regular presence at pregame sessions with bench coach/catching instructor Mike Redmond, and that has continued, as Nuñez tries to improve his blocking and throwing. Black said he is happy with Nuñez's game-calling and receiving.

”When you get the opportunity, you want to take full advantage of it,” Nuñez said.

Mind, arm and pitches in sync

Righty Antonio Senzatela struck out four and gave up two hits in three solid innings. The hits and the run came in the first, after Senzatela thought he had beaten Joey Bart with a 2-2 pitch, but plate umpire Jim Wolf disagreed.

Senzatela went 10-5 with a 4.68 ERA as a rookie in 2017, but hasn’t quite taken the next step because his offspeed pitches, to balance out his fastball and hard slider, have been slow in developing. He went 11-11 last season, but with a 6.71 ERA, and he had to spend time at Albuquerque.

Friday, however, Senzatela showed a curveball that he developed late last season. And he found success with a changeup -- which he had to scrap last year because of a nerve issue in his right ring finger that mysteriously caused pain to shoot to his elbow.

“I’ve got confidence in my all pitches right now -- that’s something I had to work really hard on this offseason,” Senzatela said.

Night to forget

Righty Jeff Hoffman was hurt by a botched bunt play, but didn’t help his pursuit of a rotation spot by giving up five runs (two earned) and six hits, including a Brandon Belt home run, in 1 2/3 innings. Carlos Estévez yielded three runs on three hits, including a Billy Hamilton triple and an Heliot Ramos home run. Both have struggled with location in early-spring outings.

Both are out of Minor League options, but while Estévez finished 2019 strong and is expected to be part of the bullpen, Hoffman needs to make improvements to make the squad out of camp.

Diehl-ing

Hoffman left with a runner at third, and for the second time this spring lefty Phillip Diehl escaped trouble in an inning. This time he fanned Kean Wong. … Outfielder Yonathan Daza continued his solid early spring with a hard, bases-loaded single that drove in a run and another hard-hit ball that required a good play in the outfield.

Pleasant surprise

Lefty Kyle Freeland expected to feel worse than he did Friday morning -- a day after he left his start against the Athletics with back spasms. Freeland likely will have his next Cactus League start pushed back.

Up next

Righties Peter Lambert and Chi Chi González , prime competitors for the rotation, will be the Rockies' first two pitchers to face the Dodgers on Saturday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick at 1:10 p.m. MST.

Pitching prospects to watch are righties Ryan Castellani (No. 15 Rockies, per MLB Pipeline), who made it to Triple-A Albuquerque last year before having his season shortened by bone chips in his elbow, and Tommy Doyle (No. 21).