Notes: Nuñez rakes; Senzatela shows off curve
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Rockies catching prospect Dom Nuñez showed once again Friday night that he can hit a ball hard. His three-run homer off the Giants’ Melvin Adon in the fourth inning of the 9-6 loss reached the top levels of a party deck in right field at Scottsdale Stadium.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Rockies catching prospect
Last year, in his first Major League callup, Nuñez homered twice, and doubled three times. That’s five of his seven hits. Now it’s smoothing out the defense at catcher (he was designated hitter Friday) and improving his contact frequency. He hit .244 with 17 homers at Triple-A Albuquerque last season, and was 7-for-39 in 16 Major League games.
Offensively, there has been a slight change in hand positioning, and he lowered his leg kick, all to allow him to fire quicker. It produced a smooth swing that allowed him to crush Adon’s 3-1 slider.
“He’s taking some good swings,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “We’ve noticed, talking about it, his bat speed is in a good spot. He’s getting the bat through the zone.”
The Rockies have veteran
While he was not used often in games last season, Nuñez was a regular presence at pregame sessions with bench coach/catching instructor Mike Redmond, and that has continued, as Nuñez tries to improve his blocking and throwing. Black said he is happy with Nuñez's game-calling and receiving.
”When you get the opportunity, you want to take full advantage of it,” Nuñez said.
Mind, arm and pitches in sync
Righty
Senzatela went 10-5 with a 4.68 ERA as a rookie in 2017, but hasn’t quite taken the next step because his offspeed pitches, to balance out his fastball and hard slider, have been slow in developing. He went 11-11 last season, but with a 6.71 ERA, and he had to spend time at Albuquerque.
Friday, however, Senzatela showed a curveball that he developed late last season. And he found success with a changeup -- which he had to scrap last year because of a nerve issue in his right ring finger that mysteriously caused pain to shoot to his elbow.
“I’ve got confidence in my all pitches right now -- that’s something I had to work really hard on this offseason,” Senzatela said.
Night to forget
Righty
Both are out of Minor League options, but while Estévez finished 2019 strong and is expected to be part of the bullpen, Hoffman needs to make improvements to make the squad out of camp.
Diehl-ing
Hoffman left with a runner at third, and for the second time this spring lefty
Pleasant surprise
Lefty
Up next
Righties
Pitching prospects to watch are righties
Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.