Smyly gets best of Trout in strong spring outing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Giants left-hander Drew Smyly had his work cut out for him against the Angels on Saturday afternoon. In only his second start of the spring, Smyly found himself facing a deep lineup anchored by reigning American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout, World Series champion Anthony Rendon

In only his second start of the spring, Smyly found himself facing a deep lineup anchored by reigning American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout, World Series champion Anthony Rendon and four-time All-Star Justin Upton. But Smyly welcomed the challenge, showing an eagerness to test himself against some of the most talented hitters in the game.

“I was excited to see them over here,” Smyly said. “You want to face those guys. It’s only going to make me better, regardless of the outcome.”

Smyly certainly proved up to the task, limiting the Angels to only an infield single over two scoreless innings at Scottsdale Stadium. The 30-year-old veteran topped out around 93 mph and used his breaking ball to strike out two, including Trout, who has gone 5-for-18 (.278) with two home runs in 20 career plate appearances against Smyly during the regular season.

“There’s no doubt he’s the best hitter in the game, so I love facing him,” Smyly said. “It feels like I’ve faced him a lot. It seems like every year I’m getting to face him and like I said, you just look forward to those battles. He’s gotten me quite a few times, but it’s good when I get him every now and then.”

Smyly, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Giants over the offseason, is expected to pitch out of the rotation and could be an intriguing bounce-back candidate now that he’s further removed from Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss the entire 2017 and ‘18 seasons.

Smyly’s outing extended an impressive run of pitching for the Giants’ starters, who have not allowed an earned run over a combined 16 1/3 innings in their first nine Cactus League games.

“That’s pretty cool,” Smyly said. “We’re all just showing up every day, trying to work and get better. There’s some good competition. There’s a lot of good, quality starters on this team. We just feed off each other and try to pick each other’s brains. Everyone is really committed to trying to learn from each other. It’s fun. It’s a good camp to be in.”

Giants relievers had trouble following Smyly’s lead, though, as left-hander Conner Menez and right-hander Olbis Parra gave up four runs apiece in the third inning.

Up next

Right-hander Kevin Gausman will make his second Cactus League start when the Giants head to Peoria to face the Padres at 12:10 p.m. PT on Sunday. He will be opposed by San Diego left-hander Joey Lucchesi. Rico Garcia, Sam Coonrod, Dany Jimenez, Sam Selman, Jerry Blevins and Trevor Cahill are also scheduled to pitch for the Giants.