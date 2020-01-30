Baker on joining Astros: 'This is a new beginning'

The Astros introduced new manager Dusty Baker on Thursday in a news conference at Minute Maid Park. "This is my last hurrah," Baker said. "I'm excited to be here and excited to win. Because this is my last chance to accomplish the goal [of winning a World Series]. I was

The Astros introduced new manager Dusty Baker on Thursday in a news conference at Minute Maid Park.

"This is my last hurrah," Baker said. "I'm excited to be here and excited to win. Because this is my last chance to accomplish the goal [of winning a World Series]. I was happy, but I wasn't satisfied where I was and what I was doing -- because something's missing."

Baker has managed four different teams to the playoffs in his 22 seasons as a Major League manager, making nine total postseason appearances. He has won 1,863 regular-season games, good for a .532 winning percentage. But he has yet to win a World Series.

"In life, all of your experiences of your past should help you in the present," Baker said. "I've been through a lot of things in my life. I feel that I can help the players, I feel like I can help the organization, I feel like I can help the city."

The 70-year-old replaces AJ Hinch in Houston, who was dismissed by owner Jim Crane, along with general manager Jeff Luhnow, following MLB's investigation into the Astros' sign stealing during the 2017 season.

"We hired Dusty for two reasons," Crane said as he introduced Baker. "He's a person of high integrity, he's a respected leader, he has great baseball experience, and he will earn the players' trust. The second reason: Dusty has one of the most impressive records in baseball. He had a storied career on and off the field. He's the best person to lead this team to a championship. His goal is our goal."

Baker returns to managing after a two-year layoff. He most recently managed the Nationals from 2016-17, and previously managed the Reds (2008-13), Cubs (2003-06) and Giants (1993-2002).

"This is a new beginning," Baker said. "This is a new beginning for us, a new beginning for me. I think the thing we have going for us is the amount of love that I see that the players have for this city and the city has for the players, and also that the players have for each other."

David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.