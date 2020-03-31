Listen to Vólquez’s no-no tonight on radio

MIAMI -- One batter into the Marlins' June 3, 2017, game vs. the D-backs at Marlins Park, it appeared that Edinson Vólquez was headed for an early exit. The then-33-year-old Miami right-hander collided at first base with Rey Fuentes, and he was limping around the field. But on that Saturday

But on that Saturday afternoon, it was going to take much more than a sore right ankle and a tight right hamstring to force Vólquez to leave the game. The veteran regrouped and made history in the process, no-hitting the D-backs in a 3-0 win.

Tonight at 6 p.m. ET, Vólquez’s gem will be rebroadcast on 940 AM WINZ, the Marlins’ flagship radio station. The game is part of the “Marlins Rewind” series that airs each Tuesday and Thursday on WINZ.

Vólquez tossed the sixth no-hitter in franchise history, and he did so with a purpose. That morning, before taking the mound, the right-hander posted on his Instagram account a photo of himself with Yordano Ventura, the Royals pitcher who died in a car accident on Jan. 22, 2017. The two were teammates with Kansas City, and Vólquez’s no-hitter came on what would have been Ventura's 26th birthday.

Postgame, Vólquez dedicated the performance to Ventura and José Fernández, the Marlins’ phenom right-hander who was killed in a boating accident on Sept. 25, 2016.

“This was for Ventura and José," Vólquez said after the game. "Everybody loved José. I can say that's for him, too. I really appreciate what he did here, and people loved him. I'm really blessed to throw a no-hitter on his bump."

As part of tonight’s coverage, exclusive Marlins Radio Network soundbites from Vólquez will accompany the action.

In celebration of #ThrowbackThursday, on Thursday, 940 AM WINZ will re-air the first game in Marlins history, which was on April 5, 1993, when Miami defeated the Dodgers, 6-3, at Joe Robbie Stadium.

Charlie Hough pitched in the inaugural game for the franchise. Then 45 years old, Hough was a knuckleballer and a savvy veteran on an expansion team.

In Thursday’s broadcast, Hough will share memories from the special day. The Marlins’ radio broadcast team of Dave Van Horne, Glenn Geffner and Kyle Sielaff will provide additional commentary for both games.