Sosa making an impact on Cards with versatility

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Edmundo Sosa has been seen all over the infield this spring at different positions, but also with the plays he’s made. Ranging from left to right at shortstop, flipping double plays at second base and even playing an inning at third base, Sosa has caught the eyes of many early in Cardinals camp.

And after getting a chance to play every day this winter, Sosa is sneaking into the competition for the Cardinals’ bench.

“It’s been great to have the opportunity to showcase my skills, be out in the field every day,” Sosa said through interpreter Antonio Mujica. “I’ve taken this opportunity to be able to show what I can do within the baseball field, taking quality at-bats, and playing every day has really helped me.”

Wanting to get some consistent at-bats this winter, Sosa went to play for the Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League. The 23-year-old had just eight at-bats with the Cardinals last year and was mostly the shortstop for Triple-A Memphis, where he hit .291/.335/.466 with an .801 OPS. Sosa hoped consistent at-bats in a tough league would end up helping him come spring.

They were what he needed to refine his craft.

Sosa has played winter ball before, but this season was different. In 43 games, Sosa hit .274/.332/.366 with 14 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits and only seven walks. In 175 at-bats, he struck out 41 times, and he worked on his bat speed and his balance in his stance. He benefited from playing every day, and he built off the solid season he had in Triple-A, not only offensively but defensively.

“The biggest thing that happened when I was in winter ball was that I had the opportunity to play every day,” Sosa said. “That was something that was told to me prior to me getting there, and when I got there, I knew I was going to play every single day, and that helped me a lot throughout the entire experience.”

But he didn’t let the extra at-bats take away from his offseason strength program, as sometimes happens when players elect to play winter ball.

“It looks like Sosa has been able to do both because he’s filled out, he’s becoming an older man and he’s put on a good amount of strength,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “I think it’s been a benefit for him in every regard.

“He’s developed into a nice player.”

But will he make an impact in St. Louis this season? Tommy Edman and Brad Miller will see plenty of time around the field as utility infielders, and Yairo Muñoz is competing for a utility role as well.

Sosa has one remaining option year, so the Cardinals could keep him in Memphis and bring him up if an injury were to happen to Paul DeJong. But Sosa is considered one of the better gloves in camp, and his versatility not only in the field but also at the plate is helping his case. He has a .741 OPS in six games and 14 at-bats this spring and has shown elements of his game that will help the Cardinals -- good baserunning, situational hitting and even some power, too.

Reducing his strikeout rate could help him elbow his way onto the roster, but continuing to show consistency every time he’s called on to start a game -- like he did Friday against the Mets -- or come in as a replacement will help him compete for a role in St. Louis.

“Guys like that, they have that versatility,” Shildt said. “To be good baserunners, to get the bunt, to move around and be sure-handed on defense -- the more we see that those guys can do that, the more confidence, the more value they create for themselves really.”