Pérez to interview for Astros skipper (source)

HOUSTON -- Former Astros bench coach and current ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Pérez will interview for the vacant managerial position on Tuesday, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the meeting.

Pérez, the son of Hall of Famer Tony Pérez, was the Astros’ bench coach in 2013 under Bo Porter. He played 13 years in the Major Leagues with the Cardinals, Reds, Angels, Rays, Indians and Mariners. He previously served as manager for the Colombian national team in qualifying for the World Baseball Classic and spent one and a half years as the Marlins' hitting coach (2011-12).

Pérez, 50, also managed the Ponce Lions of the Puerto Rican Winter League (2008-09), earning Manager of the Year in 2008 after leading the club to the league title. He also managed the Puerto Rican national team.

Veteran manager Dusty Baker interviewed with Astros owner Jim Crane on Monday at Minute Maid Park. Other known candidates to have previously interviewed with Crane are Buck Showalter, John Gibbons and Cubs third-base coach Will Venable. Crane said Friday he would like to have a manager in place by Feb. 3.

The Astros are looking for a replacement for AJ Hinch, who led the team to the World Series title in 2017 and was dismissed, along with general manager Jeff Luhnow, a week ago. They were were relieved of their duties in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal.

