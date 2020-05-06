Encarnación, All-Star players send aid to DR

CHICAGO -- An idea for providing necessary assistance to various areas of the Dominican Republic during this coronavirus pandemic took root in recent phone calls involving Edwin Encarnación, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz and José Bautista, who are all standout Major Leaguers from the Dominican. Following those initial talks and in

Following those initial talks and in conjunction with the Pedro Martínez Foundation, more than $1 million has been raised through the COVID-19 Dominican Republic Initiative. More than 50 Major Leagues from the Dominican Republic have donated funds via this initiative for supplies such as ventilators, face masks, disposable suits, test kits, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and food in a country where there are more than 8,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 362 deaths as of May 6, per the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic. A national curfew prohibiting all traffic and movement of people from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. has been extended to May 17.

“It's a lot of people who need different stuff,” Encarnación said during a Wednesday afternoon conference call. “A lot is needed here in the Dominican, so we're trying to collect money from every player. We've reached out to the MLB and the Players Association to ask them if they can help. I asked the Chicago White Sox team foundation if they can help too.

“I told ... Pedro and David [that] if we could have a group of players, we can come together to help our country, because they need it right now. I told them I could start a group in WhatsApp and tried to get every number I could get and put them together in one group and we can start from there. That's how everything came together.”

According to the website for Martínez’s Foundation, “the Dominican Republic does not have the infrastructure, food supplies and resources that the United States has, therefore, this virus is affecting their communities in a devastating way.” The initiative specifically has provided 5,000 food kits to families with two weeks’ worth of food, 32,000 KN95 masks for doctors and nurses, 110,000 three-ply face masks for Dominican citizens to wear and 7,700 protective disposable suits for doctors and nurses.

Encarnación feels great with the impressive response from his friends and teammates, including White Sox reliever Kelvin Herrera and right fielder Nomar Mazara, according to the list on the Martínez Foundation website.

“Those players, the heart that they have for giving to the community, giving back what they've made, it's a great feeling,” Encarnación said. “I'm very proud of all those guys here in this group.

“Here in the Dominican, every player does something for the city where he's from. I'm from La Romana. I've been doing a lot of different stuff, giving food to the people around my city in La Romana. Everybody, like Robinson Canó doing stuff in San Pedro de Macoris, Albert Pujols doing his city.

“Everybody has been doing something in their city, but I want to do something together,” Encarnación said. “Everybody together in one team so we can collect more money and we can give more things, more supplies to those who need it. Like the doctors, medical staff, people who need food, so we can collect more money and we can help more people.”

The White Sox designated hitter, who has yet to play one regular-season game for his new team, gave great praise to the White Sox organization for being part of this charitable endeavor. Encarnación also has learned a great deal from Martínez, “who knows how to do a lot of different things to help people.”

Encarnación knows 10 people who have been afflicted with the coronavirus in his hometown of La Romana. Five of those individuals have passed away.

“Nobody close to my family has the virus,” said Encarnación, who is spending this time away from baseball with his family. “Right now, in the Dominican, it's not good. It's getting worse … We're just trying to get away from dying and asking God to bless all. It's been a difficult time here in the Dominican, especially in my city, La Romana.”