D-backs add E. Jackson, Jay on Minors deals

The D-backs signed four veterans to Minor League contracts Monday, and invited each to Spring Training. Pitcher Edwin Jackson and outfielder Jon Jay would be doing their second tours of duty with Arizona, if they make the roster, while the club also brought in catcher John Hicks and outfielder Trayce Thompson .

Jackson set an MLB record last year when he pitched for his 14th MLB team, the Blue Jays. He then made a return trip to Detroit and now could end up back in Arizona, where he pitched for part of the 2010 season.

Acquired by Arizona as part of a massive three-team trade with the Tigers and Yankees in December 2009 -- which also sent Max Scherzer to Detroit -- Jackson went only 6-10 with a 5.16 ERA in 21 starts before being sent to the White Sox at the Deadline. Before that, however, he tossed a no-hitter for the D-backs at Tampa Bay on June 25, 2010, overcoming eight walks while throwing 149 pitches.

Jackson has bounced around ever since. The 36-year-old right-hander was stellar for the A’s in 2018 (3.33 ERA in 17 starts) but struggled for Toronto and Detroit last year. In 18 games (13 starts), he posted a 9.58 ERA while allowing 23 home runs.

The D-backs originally acquired Jay from the Royals in June 2018, and he spent the rest of the season with the club, batting .235/.304/.325 with two homers in 84 games. He moved on to the White Sox in 2019 and put up a similar slash line over 47 games, while missing considerable time with a right hip strain. The 34-year-old owns a .725 OPS over 10 big league seasons.

Hicks spent significant time with the Tigers in each of the past three years, split between catcher and first base. The 30-year-old slumped offensively in 2019, batting .210/.240/.379 in 95 games, although he did smack 13 homers.

Thompson has spent sporadic big league time with the White Sox, Dodgers and A’s since 2015, posting a .664 OPS. He didn’t appear in the Majors last year, however, playing 89 games for the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate and batting .219/.294/.482 with 24 homers in 89 games. The 28-year-old is the brother of NBA star Klay Thompson.