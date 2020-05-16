Eloy's gift helps bridal shop making masks

CHICAGO -- Eloy Jiménez has 40-home run power potential matched by an outgoing personality at the same All-Star level. The White Sox left fielder is also a very generous and caring young man, as shown by his donation of official team uniforms and funds Friday to Novias Davila, a bridal

The White Sox left fielder is also a very generous and caring young man, as shown by his donation of official team uniforms and funds Friday to Novias Davila, a bridal shop in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, which has shifted its focus to creating face masks for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shop owner Tania Hernández received a video message from Jiménez, thanking her team for their commitment to the community and sharing that he also is giving each worker a $500 gift card to Jewel-Osco to help provide support during this time. Each Novias Davila worker received $1,000 total -- $500 for their service in creating face masks and a $500 gift card to Jewel-Osco.

Jiménez asked that the face masks be donated to first responders in the Little Village neighborhood.

“I’m Latin, so for me to help other Latins is good, especially when they come from a poor neighborhood or they don’t have the help,” Jiménez said in the video message. “I like to help people and that’s why I decided to help them.

“They put the effort and they try to do good things. I really appreciate that, and I really respect that. That’s why I decide to give them a gift and donate some money because they put the effort. It’s a really good thing and I respect that.”

The Little Village neighborhood and many of its residents have been hit hard by the pandemic. The area had the most confirmed cases of any single zip code in the state as of May 6.

Cooper focused on pitchers’ preparation

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper told MLB.com that all White Sox pitchers are doing what they're supposed to during baseball’s postponement. But Cooper added that a few things have been “tweaked” for the pitchers in terms of their throwing, without revealing any of the specific program changes.

“My thought is, I would like to be able to hit the ground running somewhat when they give us the start date,” Cooper said. “I’ll use this like a jockey. We are not racing to the finish right now. We are not pulling back, but we are letting them go. We are not going to the whip just yet for the start date.”

This time away from on-field action has not dampened Cooper’s enthusiasm for the White Sox move from their lean rebuild years into contention in the American League Central.

“This is our time to get better. This is our time to go play and the new White Sox are continuing to evolve in a very good direction,” Cooper said. “We are supposed to start winning more games. Well, that’s what I was thinking about more than anything. During the rebuild, we didn’t win many games. You don’t win many games during a rebuild. Show me a rebuilding team that did.

“We had to go through a difficult time. I was looking forward to the better days. Well, that has been called off for a while. But I’m still looking forward to restarting and being ready to hopefully make those better days, those more wins come our way.”