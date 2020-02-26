Tribe sends Emmanuel Clase for MRI on lat

PEORIA, Ariz. -- It’s uncertain when Emmanuel Clase will return to the mound. The reliever, who has been slowed by what the club is describing as a minor issue with his lat muscle, felt discomfort after his throwing session Tuesday and had an MRI. The team is waiting on the

The reliever, who has been slowed by what the club is describing as a minor issue with his lat muscle, felt discomfort after his throwing session Tuesday and had an MRI. The team is waiting on the results.

“I believe he completed the throwing program and we examined him after that, just got him imaged as a precaution to see what is going on,” Indians general manager Mike Chernoff said. “We should have the results at some point [Wednesday].”

The Tribe has already lost starter Mike Clevinger this spring to a partial meniscus tear that required surgery and had a scare with Carlos Carrasco when he had to undergo an MRI on his right hip that revealed a minor hip flexor strain. Starter Aaron Civale recently felt discomfort in his groin during defensive drills, but he's making progress and on track to throw a simulated game.

As for Clase, he was originally scheduled to work an inning in the Indians’ 12-8 loss to the Rockies on Monday afternoon at Salt River Fields, but was scratched because of the discomfort. He said he has been experiencing tightness for about a week.

“I’m feeling some pain in my arm, something that I have never felt before, but I’m still working hard to get better and staying positive,” Clase said in Spanish. “It feels a little better each day, but I felt [discomfort] again yesterday. I don’t want to force it.”

The Indians acquired Clase and Delino DeShields from the Rangers in exchange for Corey Kluber in December to help bolster the bullpen. Last season, Clase made 21 appearances for the Rangers and posted a 2.31 ERA with 21 strikeouts, two homers allowed, six walks and a 1.11 WHIP in 23 1/3 innings. His average fastball velocity in 2019 was 99.2 mph.

After the season, he allowed one run on six hits in seven innings for Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League. He struck out six, walked two and finished with a 1.29 ERA.

“Overall, I’m happy to be here and glad to be with this organization,” Clase said. “They traded for me and that feels good.”