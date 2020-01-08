Tigers acquire catcher Eric Haase from Indians

The Tigers added to their depth behind the plate on Wednesday, acquiring catcher Eric Haase from the Indians in exchange for cash considerations. Right-hander Dario Agrazal was designated for assignment to make room on Detroit’s 40-man roster. Haase is a Michigan native whom the Indians took in the seventh round

The Tigers added to their depth behind the plate on Wednesday, acquiring catcher Eric Haase from the Indians in exchange for cash considerations. Right-hander Dario Agrazal was designated for assignment to make room on Detroit’s 40-man roster.

Haase is a Michigan native whom the Indians took in the seventh round of the 2011 Draft. He appeared briefly for Cleveland in both of the past two seasons, playing in a total of 19 games and going 3-for-32 (.094) at the plate with one home run.

TRADE DETAILS

Tigers get: C Eric Haase

Indians get: Cash considerations

But Haase, who recently turned 27, enjoyed some success at Triple-A this past season, being named to the International League’s midseason and postseason All-Star teams. In 102 games for Columbus, he batted .226/.315/.517 with 28 home runs (tied for fifth in the IL) and 60 RBIs. Behind the plate, he threw out 30 of 72 basestealers (41.7%).

Haase would have been stuck behind Roberto Pérez and Sandy León in Cleveland but could have a better chance for playing time in Detroit. The Tigers signed Austin Romine last month and have Grayson Greiner and Jake Rogers returning.

Agrazal, a 25-year-old righty, had been acquired from Pittsburgh in November. He debuted with the Pirates in 2019 and posted a 4.91 ERA over 15 games (14 starts), with 41 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings.