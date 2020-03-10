Lauer out for start of season with shoulder issue

PHOENIX -- The early front-runner for the No. 5 spot in the Brewers’ rotation won’t be ready for the start of the 2020 season. Eric Lauer is dealing with a left shoulder impingement, which manager Craig Counsell said on Tuesday will prevent the left-hander from being on the Opening Day

Eric Lauer is dealing with a left shoulder impingement, which manager Craig Counsell said on Tuesday will prevent the left-hander from being on the Opening Day roster. Lauer sustained the injury after his last start on March 1, leading to him being shut down.

Counsell said the plan is for Lauer to play catch by the end of the week. There was no need for testing on the southpaw’s shoulder, as Counsell said the issue is “relatively minor.”

“He’s expressed some kind of normal Spring Training stuff he has every year and just thought this was very similar to it,” Counsell said. “Doctor saw him, checked out good. … It’s going to slow him down a little bit, but he can get ready pretty quickly again, so we’re not talking about past the first day he could be activated if you start the year on the injured list.”

Lauer is entering his first season with the Brewers after being acquired from the Padres on Nov. 27. He went 14-17 with a 4.40 ERA in 53 games (52 starts) for San Diego over the past two seasons. The 24-year-old will likely contribute for Milwaukee at some point this season.

With Lauer out, right-handers Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes will continue to battle for the final spot in the Milwaukee rotation.

Burnes is having an impressive spring, as he’s allowed only one run in 10 innings over four Cactus League outings. Peralta has also pitched well, giving up three runs in 7 2/3 innings over three spring starts.

“I don’t know if we’ve made any final decisions there, and with two weeks left to go, I think we have to give ourselves some flexibility to protect ourselves, just in case anything else happens,” Counsell said. “So we’re going to keep those guys going for now and see how it rolls out.”