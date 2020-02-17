Notes: Suárez progresses; full squad assembles

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The good news keeps coming about Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez’s surgically repaired right shoulder. On Sunday, Suárez was able to perform some one-handed swings and take grounders. “All the reports have been really positive,” Reds manager David Bell said Monday. “He's been doing one-handed swinging. He's

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The good news keeps coming about Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez ’s surgically repaired right shoulder. On Sunday, Suárez was able to perform some one-handed swings and take grounders.

“All the reports have been really positive,” Reds manager David Bell said Monday. “He's been doing one-handed swinging. He's keeping his legs in shape. He's keeping his body in shape by taking ground balls. That's really the most important thing.

“Once the shoulder is cleared and ready to go, if he has the rest of his body cleared and ready to go, then it'll happen. He's doing his part, and, again, the most important part is his determination and how positive he is about how quick he's going to get back.”

Suárez had surgery to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder on Jan. 28 following a swimming pool accident at his South Florida home.

On Thursday of last week, Bell learned that Suárez could be ready for Opening Day. The initial prognosis was that he was not expected to play until after the start of the regular season.

As Suárez continues to rehabilitate, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas is the most likely candidate to fill in at third base. Moustakas is a three-time All-Star at that position.

“He looks great,” Moustakas said of Suárez. “I really haven’t heard anything else about that. But, yeah, I’ll move around the infield. I always try to get a ground ball at each spot, all over the place, take some fly balls in the outfield just to mess around. Third base, I’ve been playing there for 12 years now, so I’m pretty comfortable over there. I had to move over there last year and didn’t really have too much of a problem. If I have to go over there to start [2020], it is what it is.”

Physicals completed

Reds position players underwent their physicals on Monday morning, and all of them were present and accounted for following Sunday’s report date. The first official full-squad workout for Cincinnati’s 61 players in camp is scheduled for Tuesday.

Like the pitchers, the position players’ report day, physicals and first workout was staggered over three days.

“I think with the physicals, sometimes it can be a little bit more a process, you know? Not trying to cram too much into one day,” Bell said. “We have plenty of time. When it's time to start, it's time to start. They have all the medical stuff behind them and out of their mind and feel good and ready to go.”

A large number of hitters took informal batting practice on the back fields Monday afternoon, including Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama, Derek Dietrich , Scott Schebler and prospect Jonathan India .