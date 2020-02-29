Notes: White update; Gonzales bounces back

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Rookie Mariners first baseman Evan White faces an important Spring Training as he prepares for his first shot at a starting role, but the 23-year-old will likely be sidelined another day or two with tightness in his groin muscles. White sat out Saturday’s game against the Royals;

White sat out Saturday’s game against the Royals; he hasn’t played since Wednesday against the Reds, when he felt some soreness as he was running the bases on a second-inning double.

White remained in that game for another at-bat, but was removed after the third inning and has been rehabbing since. But the 2017 first-round Draft pick and the No. 56 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, worked out with the team on Saturday and he did some light running. He could be back for Monday’s game against the Rockies in Peoria.

“I just woke up tight that morning,” White said. “Running on the double, I felt a little goofy. I didn’t really tweak it. Nothing really went or anything like that, just a little tightness.”

The Mariners signed White to a six-year, $24 million contract extension in November and expect him to be their starting first baseman, even though he’s making the jump from Double-A Arkansas. The youngster missed the start of last season with a hamstring injury incurred during Spring Training, so they’ll be careful with him.

“It’s more precautionary, where we’re at at this point in the spring,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “There’s no reason to push it. But he needs his at-bats. They’re really important for him. This is a really big spring for him. He was swinging the bat really well, but it’s a couple days down and we’ll get him back in there.”

Marco on the mark vs. Royals

Mariners No. 1 starter Marco Gonzales was much sharper in his second outing of the spring, allowing just one hit -- a leadoff double by Kansas City’s Ryan McBroom -- in three innings on Saturday afternoon at Peoria Stadium, a game the Mariners would ultimately lose 9-6.

In his debut against the Cubs on Monday, Gonzales lasted just two-thirds of an inning while giving up five earned runs on three hits and two walks. He looked more like himself in a smooth return outing, in which he struck out two with no walks and consistently worked ahead in counts.

“I was way more efficient,” Gonzales said. “I think I threw about as many pitches in three innings as I did the other day. So it was a good day. I had a better pregame routine that helped me feel a little more comfortable. And I just tried to be more compact in my delivery and straight to the plate and not try to do too much. It was just more comfortable from the start today.”

Better outing for Hirano

The Mariners are hoping to get veteran bullpen help from free-agent signee Yoshihisa Hirano and the 35-year-old provided a better look on Saturday with a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Hirano had allowed three hits and two runs in two innings in his first two appearances, so Servais was pleased with the progress.

After a strong 2018 with the D-backs, Hirano struggled last season in Arizona. The Mariners are hoping for a bounceback from the right-hander, formerly a closer in Japan, and they were encouraged to see him get a couple of easy ground balls and a strikeout, as he showed his trademark splitter along with a 91-mph fastball.

“That’s the sharpest we’ve seen him,” Servais said of Hirano’s outing. “His splitter was really good today and the fastball had more life. The velocity maybe wasn’t any harder than it normally is, but the life was there. And the [splitter] is his pitch. When he commands it, it’s pretty devastating.”

Short hops from Peoria

• Utility player Dylan Moore remains sidelined as he undergoes the concussion protocol after banging his head into the shortstop’s knee on a stolen base in Wednesday’s game against the Reds. Servais said Moore is feeling better every day and did some work on the field Saturday, but he likely will be held out until after Tuesday’s upcoming off-day to give him the extra day of rest.

• Nothing has been finalized yet for Taijuan Walker , but Servais expects he’ll make his first Cactus League start on Wednesday against the Angels in Tempe, Ariz. The free-agent signee has been brought along slowly this spring as he returns from a two-year injury layoff, but he threw well in two simulated game situations this week.

Up next

Free-agent addition Kendall Graveman makes his second start of the spring as he faces Cubs lefty Jon Lester in a 12:05 p.m. PT game in Mesa, Ariz. The 29-year-old right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Brewers in his first outing, which was his first time facing big league hitters since he had Tommy John surgery 18 months ago. Former Cubs right-hander Carl Edwards Jr., rookie Sam Delaplane and Rule 5 Draft pickup Yohan Ramirez are among the relievers slated to throw.