Notes: White update; Gonzales bounces back
PEORIA, Ariz. -- Rookie Mariners first baseman Evan White faces an important Spring Training as he prepares for his first shot at a starting role, but the 23-year-old will likely be sidelined another day or two with tightness in his groin muscles. White sat out Saturday’s game against the Royals;
White sat out Saturday’s game against the Royals; he hasn’t played since Wednesday against the Reds, when he felt some soreness as he was running the bases on a second-inning double.
White remained in that game for another at-bat, but was removed after the third inning and has been rehabbing since. But the 2017 first-round Draft pick and the No. 56 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, worked out with the team on Saturday and he did some light running. He could be back for Monday’s game against the Rockies in Peoria.
“I just woke up tight that morning,” White said. “Running on the double, I felt a little goofy. I didn’t really tweak it. Nothing really went or anything like that, just a little tightness.”
The Mariners signed White to a six-year, $24 million contract extension in November and expect him to be their starting first baseman, even though he’s making the jump from Double-A Arkansas. The youngster missed the start of last season with a hamstring injury incurred during Spring Training, so they’ll be careful with him.
“It’s more precautionary, where we’re at at this point in the spring,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “There’s no reason to push it. But he needs his at-bats. They’re really important for him. This is a really big spring for him. He was swinging the bat really well, but it’s a couple days down and we’ll get him back in there.”
Marco on the mark vs. Royals
In his debut against the Cubs on Monday, Gonzales lasted just two-thirds of an inning while giving up five earned runs on three hits and two walks. He looked more like himself in a smooth return outing, in which he struck out two with no walks and consistently worked ahead in counts.
“I was way more efficient,” Gonzales said. “I think I threw about as many pitches in three innings as I did the other day. So it was a good day. I had a better pregame routine that helped me feel a little more comfortable. And I just tried to be more compact in my delivery and straight to the plate and not try to do too much. It was just more comfortable from the start today.”
Better outing for Hirano
The Mariners are hoping to get veteran bullpen help from free-agent signee
After a strong 2018 with the D-backs, Hirano struggled last season in Arizona. The Mariners are hoping for a bounceback from the right-hander, formerly a closer in Japan, and they were encouraged to see him get a couple of easy ground balls and a strikeout, as he showed his trademark splitter along with a 91-mph fastball.
“That’s the sharpest we’ve seen him,” Servais said of Hirano’s outing. “His splitter was really good today and the fastball had more life. The velocity maybe wasn’t any harder than it normally is, but the life was there. And the [splitter] is his pitch. When he commands it, it’s pretty devastating.”
Short hops from Peoria
