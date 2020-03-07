Five questions for every AL East team in 2020
If you're just joining us, we've been previewing the 2020 baseball season, division-by-division, for a month-plus now.
So today: The American League East! We will look at five pressing questions for each team heading into the 2020 season. At the end, we will make some actual predictions on the final standings, predictions that are unassailable and so obviously iron-clad correct that we're a little worried you won't even bother to watch the actual games once we read them. We are willing to assume such a risk.
Let's take a team-by-team look at the biggest questions this season.
Blue Jays
1) Does Vlad Jr. explode this year?
We have gotten so used to teenagers showing up these days and setting the league on fire that
2) Can the Making Gen-Xers Feel Impossibly Old All-Stars all secure their spots moving forward?
It remains absolutely insane to anyone who followed baseball in the ’90s and early 2000s that the sons of Vladimir Guerrero, Dante Bichette and Craig Biggio are all on the same team at the same time. Is there a Bernard Gilkey or Rico Brogna offspring out there anywhere? Vlad Jr. is the star attraction, but
3) Will the Ryu spending pay off?
The Blue Jays surprised many by signing
4) When does Pearson arrive?
The Blue Jays’ top prospect, ranked the No. 2 right-handed pitching prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline,
5) How much progress is expected?
For all the good feelings about the young lads Guerrero/Bichette/Biggio (not to mention the
Orioles
1) What’s the heck is going on with Chris Davis?
Have you seen what this dude is doing this spring?
Chris Davis just homered again, this time off left-hander Stephen Tarpley. He hit it rainbow over the right-center field fence.— Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) February 29, 2020
Chris Davis is now 5-for-6 with 3 HR and 4 BB this spring.
Yes, that is correct.
We don’t want to overhype anything, but it must be said: If
2) Which of these guys will be on the first competitive team?
When will the Orioles be good again? No one seems to know, but ostensibly, the whole plan here is to figure out what pieces here at this point will stick around until they get to that point ... and then probably trade off what you can of the rest. So which guys are part of the Orioles’ future? It’s maybe a little disturbing that the only sure answer right now is top prospect
3) Can they win more games than they did last year again?
Lost in the terribleness of last year’s Orioles team is that they actually improved by seven games from 2018 to ’19. Seven games is a lot of games! If they can improve by a similar amount, they might get back to double-digit losses.
4) What’s the strategy going into the Draft?
When you’re on as extended a turnaround as the Orioles are right now, this question may be more than any other on this list. They went after power early in their first Draft with Rutschman,
5) Everybody still being cool and patient out there?
Orioles fans knew this was going to take a long time, and they’ve been relaxed, as relaxed as any fan can be, about the beginning of this process. But it’s one thing to say that in Year One. Year Two is when the knee starts to get a little jittery. It is difficult, even if you agree with the long-term plan, for any fan to say, “I accept that my favorite baseball team is going to play 162 games this year and likely never contend, and probably next year too.” That is the deal the Orioles fans have made. But how long can they stick to it?
Rays
1) Do they have the best top three in baseball?
There is a lovely irony in the idea that the Rays, who first experimented with the opener concept and have shown a willingness to embrace unconventional thinking in a way that would terrify most teams, find their biggest strength in the most old-school notion of all: Get yourself a stud starting pitcher. The Rays have three in
2) When do we see Wander?
Yes, yes, the Rays are typically very patient with young players, and
3) Do they have enough on-base guys?
The Rays traded Tommy Pham in the offseason, and while the trade made some sense (Hunter Renfroe has more power, more years of team control and is four years younger than Pham), you have to think the Rays will miss Pham’s persistent ability to get on base.
4) How much will we love Yoshi?
Japanese import
He should help with that on-base problem too, but you never know: We’ve seen difficulties with the transition from Japan before, particularly with sluggers. But I already can’t stop watching him hit, and he hasn’t even stepped on a big league diamond yet.
5) Can they catch a leaking Yankees team?
The Red Sox, with the trade of Mookie Betts, are in transition mode. But now with all the Yankees injuries, the Rays look primed to pick up the slack, with that top-shelf top of the rotation, a solid offense 1-9 and the great defense everywhere. The Rays have made it through their sagging period, and they now look as strong as ever. They remain limber and stealth and dangerous. If the Yankees really do wobble, what a story it would be if the Rays were the team that took advantage.
Red Sox
1) Is Sale OK?
This immediately became the most urgent and terrifying question for the Red Sox on Tuesday after
2) Can they make people forget about Betts?
OK, maybe not “forget.” Obviously, the Red Sox are worse without Mookie Betts: Every team on the planet, even the Bugs Bunny one that just homered every pitch, would be worse without Mookie Betts. But we are still talking about only one season before he was going to hit free agency. (One that might not have Chris Sale as a part of it, which sort of makes it a gap year anyway.)
3) Is there any sort of plan for the bullpen?
It is widely forgotten now, but the Red Sox, as good as they were in 2018, weren’t considered an overwhelming favorite to win the World Series that year because of their bullpen. It turned out that Joe Kelly and others stepped up and
4) Anybody notice there’s still a ton of young talent here?
5) Can everybody keep the faith?
Look, the Red Sox are a good team. They really are! That offense is great, Sale might not end up missing THAT long and, again, the analytics folks think they're as much a Wild Card contender as just about anybody else. But it is one thing to say, "Look, FanGraphs says we're a 50-50 shot for the postseason!" It's another thing to say, "Uh, management just traded away our best player, so you tell me: How much of a chance do they think we have this year?" Most teams in the Red Sox's position expect to add talent before the season. Instead, the Red Sox traded away their best player. It might be the right move in the long term. But 2020 isn't the long term. 2020 is now.
Yankees
1) Wait, is everyone just going to get hurt again?
One of the reasons the 2019 Yankees were so fun was that they were so unexpected:
2) OK, seriously, what does the back half of the rotation look like?
As exciting as it was when the Yankees signed Gerrit Cole—and it was very exciting—it sort of looks like now that the Yankees are a Gerrit Cole or two short, doesn’t it? With Luis Severino out for the year and James Paxton out for maybe the first month (and maybe more, you never know, these are pitchers we’re talking about) and Domingo German suspended for the first half of the season, suddenly the Yankees have … Jonathan Loaisiga in their rotation? And they’re counting on Jordan Montgomery and J.A. Happ, the latter of which they spent most of the winter desperately trying to trade. Imagine what happens if Cole or Masahiro Tanaka run into any problems, as pitchers tend to do.
3) Is Gleyber ready to take the leap?
For all the talk of Judge and Stanton, the player most likely to be the most valuable Yankees position player over the next half-decade or so is Gleyber Torres, who hit 38 homers last year and, we remind, is only 23 years old. But now the Yankees are relying on him to be the everyday shortstop – he’s played a lot of second base the last two years -- despite some questions about his work at the position. This is a team full of stars, injured and/or healthy, but Torres may have the highest upside, not just for the future but for 2020. Is he ready for that burden? Because with Judge and Stanton out, everyone’s going to be looking directly at him.
4) Can the bullpen hold up?
With all these injuries, it has become even more apparent that the bullpen is the Yankees’ strength, still. There isn’t a weak arm out there: Every single guy scares you a little. But they’re also increasingly old (Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Adam Ottavino are all 32 or older), which not only will sneak a tick or two off your fastball but also makes you more likely to break down.
5) Does nothing matter without the Series?
There was something about that stat, that the Yankees didn’t make a single World Series last decade, that clearly stuck in the Yankees’ craw. Signing Cole signaled that they were in for it all right now, that the Death Star was indeed fully operational. (It sure scared the Red Sox off.) But the injury woes have popped back up, and while that didn’t seem to matter in 2019, they can’t count on the Tauchmans of the world stepping up forever. The Yankees are expected, by their front office, by their fans, by a baseball world that may actually be rooting for them if they play the Astros, to win the World Series. But this seems like a lot of questions for a team so many people expect to win the World Series.
Predicted standings (barring roster changes):
Yankees: 96-66
Rays: 94-68
Red Sox: 86-76
Blue Jays: 72-90
Orioles: 61-101
In two weeks: The National League Central.