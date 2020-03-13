New spin on hitting: A machete and a banana

With Spring Training suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, it's clear that we're going to be without baseball for some length of time. There are obvious ways to sate our cravings for baseball during that period of time -- MLB The Show, watching old games, playing baseball board games. They

That, apparently, includes utilizing alternate equipment for the playing of baseball. Gone is the tyranny of the bat and ball: The machete and banana are here to show us there is another way, thanks to former Major Leaguer Jeff Frye.

Not only does this drill give a clear indication of launch angle, it also provides a perfectly cut banana. That's perfect for sharing with a loved one for a healthy afternoon snack.

This may not have been the baseball we imagined we'd be getting when pitchers and catchers reported in February, but it's the baseball we find ourselves with. On further reflection, it's still pretty good -- and potentially quite nutritious.