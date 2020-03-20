FOX Sports Detroit to air Tigers games from '19

DETROIT -- Tigers fans can still get a glimpse of baseball on what would’ve been opening weekend, as FOX Sports Detroit plans to air three Tigers games next weekend to give viewers a reminder of days at the ballpark. The replays will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday in

DETROIT -- Tigers fans can still get a glimpse of baseball on what would’ve been opening weekend, as FOX Sports Detroit plans to air three Tigers games next weekend to give viewers a reminder of days at the ballpark.

The replays will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday in what would’ve been the slot for Opening Day in Cleveland. Instead, FSD will air last year’s Tigers opener in Toronto, a pitching duel Detroit pulled out in extra innings on a Christin Stewart home run. The broadcast will also run at 8 p.m. and midnight, and again at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The theme continues next Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m., when FSD will replay another early-season Tigers victory from last year -- a 3-1 win over the Yankees in the Bronx from April 2. Jordan Zimmermann and Masahiro Tanaka dueled for 6 2/3 innings before Dustin Peterson and Jordy Mercer knocked RBI hits in the ninth off Aroldis Chapman to put Detroit in front for good. The game will air again at midnight and 8 a.m. the next morning.

Finally, on what would’ve been the home opener on Monday, March 30, FSD will air last year’s home opener, a 5-4 win over the Royals that improved the Tigers to 5-3. Niko Goodrum, starting in center field, hit a pair of doubles in a three-RBI performance batting cleanup behind Miguel Cabrera. The broadcast will air the game at 1 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. and all day Tuesday.

While it’s not the glimpse into the future that broadcasts provided in Spring Training, it’s a trio of the best games from the best stretch of the Tigers’ season, when Detroit won seven of its first 10 games and briefly led the American League Central.

