Lindor deal 2nd-highest for second-timer (report)

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has agreed to a $17.5 million deal, along with award incentives, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed.

It's the second-highest contract for a second-time arbitration-eligible player. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has the record for $20 million, which he received last year.