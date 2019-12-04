Wheeler, Hamels just the start. Here's what's next
The top two free-agent pitchers remain unsigned, but the status of the next tier of starters behind Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg began to shake out Wednesday. The first domino to fall was Cole Hamels, who agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves. Philadelphia had been talking
The top two free-agent pitchers remain unsigned, but the status of the next tier of starters behind
The first domino to fall was
With Hamels off the board, the Phillies decided to go bigger -- as in $100 million bigger. The Phils agreed to a five-year, $118 million deal with
Now that Wheeler and Hamels have found new baseball homes, all eyes (at least those that weren’t already focused on Cole and Strasburg) will turn to
So who was affected the most by Wednesday’s deals? Let’s take a look.
Madison Bumgarner
The biggest winner next to Wheeler on Wednesday was Bumgarner, who now seems like a near-lock to land a nine-figure deal. According to one executive, the market for Bumgarner is heating up to the point where it seems likely he’ll sign prior to next week’s Winter Meetings.
Bumgarner is only nine months older than Wheeler, and while his track record is superior -- 119 regular-season wins to 44, not to mention a well-earned reputation as one of the best postseason pitchers in history -- the left-hander has also thrown nearly 1,100 innings more than his counterpart.
After seeing an innings dip in 2017-18 due to injuries, Bumgarner bounced back with a 207 2/3-inning campaign in '19, striking out 203 batters. He hasn’t posted a sub-3.00 ERA since 2016 (the last of his four All-Star seasons), but Bumgarner has been below 4.00 in each of the past three years.
Bumgarner’s 3.13 career ERA is more than a half-run lower than Wheeler’s, though their ERAs the past two seasons are nearly identical (Bumgarner 3.66, Wheeler 3.65). The comparisons are clear, so expect Bumgarner to be paid in similar fashion, albeit possibly for one fewer year.
The Twins, White Sox, Braves and Reds are among Bumgarner's potential suitors.
The Braves’ signing of Hamels might spell the end for Keuchel in Atlanta, where he went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts after joining the club in June. The Braves are still seeking another starter this offseason, though it remains to be seen whether they’ll be willing to hand out the type of contract the former American League Cy Young Award winner will surely be seeking.
Unlike last offseason, Keuchel does not have Draft pick compensation attached to him, which will help his cause as he looks for a multi-year deal.
Aside from the Braves, the Blue Jays and White Sox are among the teams that could pursue Keuchel.
Philadelphia Phillies
The addition of Wheeler to a rotation that includes Aaron Nola,
We all remember the “stupid money” comment made by managing partner John Middleton last winter, and even after signing
Chicago White Sox
The White Sox already handed out the largest free-agent contract in franchise history this winter when they signed catcher
Chicago was prepared to blow that number away for Wheeler, who reportedly turned down a bigger offer in the $120-125 million range from the White Sox to sign with the Phillies. Could the White Sox now turn to Bumgarner with a similar offer as they try to finish off their rebuild with another significant free-agent signing or two?
Minnesota Twins
The Twins were believed to be a major suitor for Wheeler as they look to add an arm to a group that has José Berríos and
Bumgarner is still in play for the Twins, who might be one of the primary competitors for the White Sox in the sweepstakes for the lefty. Minnesota could also pivot to another starter on the market, such as Keuchel or
Texas Rangers
The Rangers seem to be linked to every free agent as they prepare to move into their new ballpark, and Wheeler was no exception. Texas was reportedly not among the final candidates to land the right-hander as the bidding came to a close.
Cincinnati Reds
This week’s signing of
Cincinnati is not in a desperate position to add another starter, but its heavy interest in Wheeler suggests that’s still a possibility. The Reds could turn their attention to the group of Bumgarner/Keuchel/Ryu, or possibly look at some of the Tier 3 free agents such as
The Cole/Strasburg suitors
The Yankees, Dodgers and Angels have been among the teams focused on the two biggest fish in the free-agent pond, but it’s reasonable to assume Wheeler (and to a lesser extent, Hamels) might have been a Plan B for the clubs that don’t land Cole or Strasburg.
That’s now off the table following Wednesday’s deals, which could push any (or all) of those teams to get more aggressive with Cole and/or Strasburg. The Yankees had been seen by many as a possible landing spot for Wheeler, who has already proven capable of handling the bright lights of New York.