Sheffield falls short of Hall in 6th year on ballot

Gary Sheffield saw his name selected on more than double the percentage of Baseball Hall of Fame ballots compared to last year, easily his best result yet. He was the lone former Tigers player to survive on the ballot this year.

Sheffield, who played for Detroit in 2007 and '08 as part of his 22-year Major League career, was selected on 121 of 397 ballots turned in, good for a 30.5% rate in his sixth year on the ballot. He had been stuck in the low teens, percentage-wise, topping out at 13.6% last year.

The only other former Tiger to receive a vote was Brad Penny, who pitched for Detroit in 2011. He received one vote. Former Tigers first baseman Carlos Pena and ex-Tigers closer Jose Valverde received no votes. All three are now off the ballot.

Sheffield will be joined on next year’s ballot by another former Tiger, Torii Hunter , who will be eligible for consideration for the first time.