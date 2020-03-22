Cole plays catch with wife, who has a cannon

Gerrit Cole, the Yankees' prized offseason acquisition, has to stay loose while waiting for baseball to resume, just like everyone else. So how does the hard-throwing right-hander do it? He's got a partner to play catch with, and it happens to be his partner in life, too. Gerrit's wife, Amy,

Gerrit's wife, Amy, tossed the baseball around with him Sunday, and in a video posted on her Instagram page, it was clear Gerrit isn't the only one of them with a great arm.

Gerrit & Amy Cole 🔥🔥🔥



( via IG/@ amyc23 ) pic.twitter.com/sMtqbvie46 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 22, 2020

Amy has baseball in the blood, after all -- not only is her husband a star in the Major Leagues, but her brother is Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Amy also played softball at UCLA, which is where she met her husband. Not surprisingly, she was also a pitcher. In 2010, Amy helped the Bruins win the Women's College World Series.

Kind of makes you want to see Amy take the mound at Yankee Stadium, doesn't it?