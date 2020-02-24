Cole debuts with 2 K's in dominant inning

TAMPA, Fla. -- Gerrit Cole gave his new Yankees teammates a glimpse of what they hope the next nine years will look like in Monday’s Spring Training debut, striking out two in a dominant first inning against the Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Cole threw 20 pitches (12 for

TAMPA, Fla. -- Gerrit Cole gave his new Yankees teammates a glimpse of what they hope the next nine years will look like in Monday’s Spring Training debut, striking out two in a dominant first inning against the Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Cole threw 20 pitches (12 for strikes), getting Adam Frazier to pop out to shortstop Gleyber Torres before recording his first strikeout in a Yankees uniform, on a breaking ball in the dirt to Bryan Reynolds.

Touching 97-98 mph on the stadium radar gun, the right-hander got ahead of Cole Tucker with an 0-2 count but lost the batter to a walk, then recovered to strike out Josh Bell on three pitches.

Cole, who was scheduled to throw only one inning in his debut, was relieved by Jordan Montgomery in the second inning. The runner-up in last year’s AL Cy Young Award balloting while with the Astros, Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees in December.

“He's set the bar very high, obviously,” manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “He has that high standard and expectation of himself. You see this with most great athletes; they're never really satisfied and always kind of scratching at where I can make improvements. With him, you really notice that. You see him always kind of digging in and diving into that kind of thing.”