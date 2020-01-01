It's a boy! Cole, wife Amy expecting first child

Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, announced via Twitter on New Year's Day that they are expecting their first child, a boy, in June. "Can't wait to meet our son in June," Cole wrote. The past few months have already been pretty significant in Cole's life -- on Dec. 18,

Prior to becoming a free agent, Cole enjoyed the best individual season of his career while helping the Astros reach the World Series for the second time in three years. The 29-year-old right-hander posted an American League-best 2.50 ERA and led the Majors in ERA+ (185) and strikeouts (326).

The news of Amy's pregnancy also makes another MLB player an expectant uncle -- Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is Amy's brother.