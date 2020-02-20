5 Giants players to watch during Spring Training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A competitive spring is well underway for the Giants, who have several spots up for grabs on their 26-man roster this year. The competition will only intensify when the Giants open their Cactus League slate against the Dodgers on Saturday, as it will give players a bigger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A competitive spring is well underway for the Giants, who have several spots up for grabs on their 26-man roster this year. The competition will only intensify when the Giants open their Cactus League slate against the Dodgers on Saturday, as it will give players a bigger stage to state their cases for making the Opening Day roster.

Here are five Giants to watch once Cactus League play begins:

Yolmer Sánchez

Sánchez turned down Major League offers to sign a Minor League deal with the Giants, who will give him the chance to win the starting job at second base. Sánchez won the American League Gold Glove Award at second base in 2019, but he was non-tendered by the White Sox in December after his offense diminished in each of the past two seasons. Still, the Giants believe Sánchez has some untapped potential and are working with the 27-year-old switch-hitter to unlock it this spring. If Sánchez can pair his elite defense with improved production at the plate, he’ll have a good shot at breaking camp with the Giants.

Mauricio Dubón

The Giants are preaching flexibility this year, and no player exemplifies that concept better than Dubón, a natural middle infielder who will see time in center field this spring. Dubón, 25, primarily played second base in an extended audition with the Giants last year, but he is expecting to move around this season in order to maximize his chances of getting into the lineup on a regular basis. Dubón has Minor League options remaining, so he could open the season at Triple-A Sacramento if the Giants opt to carry both Sánchez and Donovan Solano on their Opening Day roster, but it’s clear he’ll have the opportunity to impact the club in a multitude of ways in '20 and beyond.

Jaylin Davis

Acquired from the Twins in exchange for reliever Sam Dyson, Davis enjoyed a monster '19 campaign in the Minors, batting .306 with a .987 OPS and 35 home runs over 126 games in Double-A and Triple-A. Those results didn’t translate to the Majors in his first callup with the Giants last September, as the 25-year-old outfielder went only 7-for-42 with 11 strikeouts and one home run over 17 games. Still, the Giants aren’t putting too much stock in that limited sample size, and they're working with Davis to make adjustments that will allow him to better harness his elite power. If Davis can emerge as this year’s Mike Yastrzemski, the Giants could have another foundational piece to build on as they continue their push toward the future.

Dany Jimenez

The Giants will have endless bullpen configurations to consider this spring. With Tony Watson and Trevor Gott projected to be the only significant holdovers from last year, there will be several jobs available and plenty of pitchers to potentially fill them. The competition will be intense, but Jimenez could have a leg up over the field by virtue of being a Rule 5 Draft pick. If Jimenez isn’t on the Giants’ 26-man roster for the entire season, he’ll have to be offered back to the Blue Jays, so he’ll be given every opportunity to stick this spring. The 26-year-old right-hander hasn’t pitched above Double-A, but he mixes a fastball that touches the upper 90s with a big breaking ball.

Kevin Gausman

Gausman was non-tendered in December after logging a 5.72 ERA over 31 appearances between the Braves and Reds, but he still received the largest guarantee ($9 million over one year) given to a free agent by the Giants this offseason, underscoring the front office’s faith in his ability to bounce back.

The 29-year-old right-hander boosted his stock with a promising 14-game stint in Cincinnati’s bullpen, where he struck out 27 over 20 1/3 innings and recorded a 3.10 ERA. A former first-round Draft pick of the Orioles in 2012, Gausman is expected to open the season in the Giants’ rotation and will attempt to rebuild his value as a starter with the help of the more pitcher-friendly environment at Oracle Park. The Giants made a similar move with Drew Pomeranz last offseason, signing the veteran left-hander to a one-year deal before flipping him to the Brewers in exchange for Dubón at the Trade Deadline.

Gausman might not be here for the long haul, but he’s thrilled to have landed with the Giants, the team he grew up rooting for as a kid.