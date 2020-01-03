Report: SF, Ross agree to Minor League deal

Veteran right-hander Tyson Ross agreed to a Minor League deal with the Giants on Friday, according to multiple reports. The team hasn't confirmed the agreement. Ross had a 6.11 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over seven starts for the Tigers last season before he was shut down

Veteran right-hander Tyson Ross agreed to a Minor League deal with the Giants on Friday, according to multiple reports. The team hasn't confirmed the agreement.

Ross had a 6.11 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over seven starts for the Tigers last season before he was shut down in May due to ulnar nerve neuritis in his right elbow. The 32 year old had signed a one-year, $5.75 million deal with Detroit in December 2018.

Ross previously had surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016, but after meeting with doctors last season the diagnosis was that his nerve issues weren't a recurrence of TOS.

Ross is from the Bay Area, attending high school in Oakland and college at the University of California, Berkeley before the A's drafted him in 2008.