Torres emotional, but conflicted about Astros

TAMPA, Fla. -- In recent years, the Yankees’ pitchers have grown mindful of guarding their signs, not wanting to leak information to opponents. That was especially true with rumors of the Astros’ activities circulating throughout big league clubhouses, but apparently it did not extend to the digital world, where Gleyber Torres has been exploiting a weakness.

The Yankees shortstop likened the Astros' advantage to the one he's found by peeking at teammate Luis Severino’s PlayStation controller during showdowns in “MLB The Show.”

“If we’re facing the TV and I see your controller, I’ll know what is coming,” Torres said. “I’ll hit really well and I’ll win. If you tell me we're playing again, I'll do the same thing because we won. It's true.”

— Luis Severino (@LuisSeverino94) February 17, 2020

Major League Baseball’s report said that its investigation “revealed no violations of the policy by the Astros in the 2019 season or 2019 Postseason.”

The Yankees’ coaching staff was upset during the American League Championship Series when they said they heard whistling from the home dugout during at least one of the games in Houston, a claim that former Astros manager AJ Hinch said at the time was “ridiculous.”

For Torres, the issue has been complicated because it involves a fellow Venezuelan in Astros infielder Jose Altuve, whom Torres considers a friend.

“In Venezuela, when you're growing up, you hear Altuve or [Miguel] Cabrera [are] the best players in baseball right now,” Torres said. “So, to me, it's hard to see that. … We’re from the same country, but if he did all the stuff [that has been alleged], it's not fair. Personally, Altuve is to me one of the best baseball players in the Major Leagues. It’s too bad, you know what I mean?”

Torres said that he believes MLB’s discipline of the Astros will ensure that there is a level playing field in the future.

“It's 2020. I think all teams are legal right now,” Torres said. “So we’ll see what we can do right now.”